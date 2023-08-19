A mum and her son have been entertaining netizens in a hilarious way that has gone viral on TikTok

In several videos, the mother makes her son look like he's a full-grown adult doing things in his house

The mother-son duo's content spread like Wildfire on TikTok, and many online users thought it was hilarious

A little boy made to look like a huge man in hilarious TikTok videos. The kid receives lots of attention after his mother created a clever way to make him look hilarious.

A TikTok video shows a mom and kid acting like they are a giant man. Image: @thembie087

Source: TikTok

One of the mother -and son videos received more than 300 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from online users who were marvelling over the child.

Mum and child go viral

A woman on TikTok @thembie087 wears a huge coat and puts her son on her shoulders to make him look, giant. In their series, they do regular things, such as preparing Oros as one giant man. Watch the video below:

Mzansi in teras over funny kid

Online users were impressed by the boy's acting. Many wanted to know how the mom gets the giant man effect and wanted the behind-the-scenes.

precioussss_pearrrrl said:

"This kid's acting skills are top tier."

Iam_charmaine_m wrote:

"His facial expressions."

Quincy commented:

"Haibo how do you get this child to do it so effortlessly."

user2112499801700 applauded:

"He understood the assignment."

ALESTER joked:

"Not you in that jacket saying “bheka phezulu.' (lift it)"

Parents go TikTok viral

People like to see cute family moments on social media. Internet users are often inspired by cute families.

