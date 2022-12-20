A young man got a married woman blushing when he gave her a note, appreciating her beauty at a public event

The woman's daughters had different expressions when they read the piece of paper, with one of them maintaining a cold frown

Many people who watched the cute video of the married woman and her two daughters said one of the girls was amazed by the compliment her mother got

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A short, funny video has shown the moment a young gent passed a complimentary note to a married woman with two beautiful daughters.

After politely giving her the note at an event as he secretly filmed her expression, the woman opened it and it read:

"I now see where your kids got their beauty from."

One of the woman's kids frowned when she read the note. Image: @thekingemzy/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Protective daughter frowned at guy sending her mom notes

When TikTok user, @thekingemzy, passed the piece of paper to her, the woman's kids were very eager to read what was on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The clip showed one of the kids being so dramatic with her expression, while the other frowned at the man who sent her mom the note. People said the kid was protective of her mother.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2570 comments with close to 260k likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Jack the Eagle said:

"The second girl is simply protective of dad's investment."

Walker added:

"The second kid is definitely going to tell their dad."

Nana C wrote:

"The girl in the orange dress, though. Must be jovial."

placidiaruth commented:

"The second daughter said, 'no, don't toast my mom'."

KT’SSPICES noted:

"The second girl was ready to tear that paper up."

Brilliant remarked:

"The second girl is daddy's monitoring spirit."

Okada man locks lady's hand

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young content creator, @omapearl1, who always pranks strangers with notes, shared a video where a man would not let her go.

In her videos, the lady always passes notes to random strangers to test their discipline against following any available girl.

In the latest clip, she gave a man a note that read she was interested in him. Before the man collected the piece of paper from her, he insisted on knowing what it was for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng