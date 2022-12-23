A funny video of a father wanting to punish his kid who took refuge behind her dog has stirred reactions online

As the father chased the girl with a hanger, the pit bull stood in front of her to stop the father from coming close

Many people who watched the cute video said dogs are loyal animals and the relationship between the kid and her pet is cute

A video shared by a father has shown the moment his daughter's pit bull would not allow him to beat the girl.

In the funny clip, the man held a hanger and chased the kid, @officialkammymccoullum. She ran behind her dog and left the pet to defend her.

The little girl knew where to go for protection from her father. Photo source: TikTok/@officialkammymccoullum

Source: UGC

Cute pit bull defends little girl

Immediately the dog sensed the kid needed help, it started barking angrily to keep the father away. He could not come close.

Captioning the video, the man said:

"Parents can’t even play with her around him he takes her so seriously. I’m just playing relax buddy lol."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments and 340,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

MizzAmazing90 said:

"Tell me 'you’re the real father' without telling me."

Bria B said:

"He looked back at her like 'stay back I got this'."

omodano said:

"The pitbull is so cutieee."

mrhurd said

"Hm constantly checking to see if she's ok. good boy."

Tanita Mcbee said:

"She knew exactly where to go for protection, he said I ain't playing tuhday."

user2525734198014 said:

"Notice how she KNEW HE wasn't barking at her, she knew safety was behind him..forgiveness is for the Lord he's just there to arrange the meeting."

Source: Legit.ng