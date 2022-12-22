A short video of a brother looking so betrayed after he peeked into a camera with a monkey filter unknowingly has gone viral

The boy's sister who planned it all deceived him that they were just going to make a simple TikTok dance clip

Immediately the boy saw his face change into a monkey's, he was overwhelmed with mixed reactions

A short video of a brother and sister trying to make a TikTok video has got many people laughing so much on TikTok.

In the clip, they danced out as if they wanted to make a choreography clip. While they were dancing, the boy did not know that his sister already activated a monkey face filter.

The boy was so angry and felt betrayed. Photo source: TikTok/@goodybabe4

TikTok's monkey filter

When he looked at the screen and saw that his face changed, he was taken aback as he turned to his sister for an explanation.

The sister could not stop laughing at his reaction. The boy was both disappointed and betrayed at the same time.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 reactions with more than 150,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Miilkyie said:

"He keeps getting transformed on beat."

meg said:

"At this point, he could have killed a lot."

Namwiinga K said:

"The moment he looked at the camera again."

Glamma Pepsi said:

"The side eye double take at the end is HILARIOUS EMOTIONALLY DAMAGED."

Thembani Mlotshwa said:

"It gets funnier the more you watch, the last 2 looks."

mrmoneymar said:

"It’s the way he followed the beat for me."

mpunyelah said:

"He is so crossed, and the way he looks at you he is like did you see that."

Tommie_Ayomi said:

"He had to check over 4 times to be sure of what he was seeing."

