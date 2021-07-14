Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a nightclub with his wife Hailey after a surprise performance

The singer appeared to be 'yelling' at his wife as he raised his hand, a scene which some fans did not enjoy

However, this was not the case as many of his fans, who were at the location, defended him, saying he was just too hyped

A video of R&B star Justin Bieber appearing to be shouting at his wife Hailey has gone viral on social media.

Justin Bieber and Hailey had attended a party in Las Vegas.

Source: Instagram

The video was taken as the couple, and their security team left the XS nightclub in Las Vegas, where Bieber and pop star Diplo had a surprise appearance.

This was Saturday, July 10, but the video went viral until Tuesday, showing Justin seemingly shouting at his wife while speaking to her.

According to the clip, the 26-year-old could be seen throwing his hand in the air, which made fans question exactly what was going on.

Well, according to Toofab, who spoke to bystanders at the venue, this was far away from the truth as the singer was just too 'hyped'.

The Beliebers said the star was just "all adrenaline" and hated how their star was being criticised for doing nothing.

Here are a few fan comments who spoke to sources and social media.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” one fan said.

“He was on straight adrenaline from performing,” another noted said.

“He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it," they added.

General fan reactions

Here's also fans views from Instagram video by Onsite:

@krisskrisss said:

"He stay giving her attitude."

@kredact said:

"They fighting on the red carpet? that’s so trailer park."

@theofficialalexisj said:

"Y’all act like married people don’t fuss."

@i_moonwalkongold said:

"He always seems to be arguing with her."

@ariesfinestt said:

"Yeah, married people argue but not in a public manner like this multiple times."

@gapdandelion said:

"I still ain’t forget when he closed the car door on her."

