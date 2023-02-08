Who is Garrett McNamara's first wife, Konnie Pascual McNamara?

Konnie Pascual McNamara is a Hawaii-based American baker, event planner and seamstress. She is widely known for being surfer Garrett McNamara's first wife. The couple was married for over ten years from 1994 before calling it quits in the late 2000s. What has Konnie been doing since the divorce?

Garrett McNamara has established himself as one of the world's greatest big-wave surfers. The extreme waterman broke the world record for the largest wave surfed (78 feet) in Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal, in 2011. He broke his own record in January 2013 when he rode a 100-foot wave in Nazaré, but Guinness is yet to verify.

Konnie Pascual McNamara's profiles summary and bio

Full name Konnie Pascual McNamara Date of birth Not known Place of birth North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Polynesian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Professional surfer Garrett McNamara Children Ariana Kaimana, Titus McNamara, and Tiari Profession Baker, seamstress, event planner Known for Being the surfer Garrett McNamara's ex-wife Social media Facebook Instagram

What does Konnie Pascual McNamara do for a living?

Garrett McNamara's ex-wife is an event planner, baker, and seamstress. She is currently based in Hawaii, where she works at Sunset Ranch. She previously worked at Epis North Shor Mobile App, Kualoa Ranch Weddings, Seamaids Beach Boutique, and Tropical Moon Events. Konnie is also a former cake decorator at Ted's Bakery in Sunset Beach.

Konnie Pascual McNamara's husband

Pascual and surfer Garrett McNamara tied the knot in 1994 and were together for over a decade. Their divorce was finalized in the late 2000s. It is unclear if she married again after her divorce.

Garrett McNamara's children

Garrett McNamara's family has been expanding, and he currently has six children from two marriages. His first wife, Konnie, had three kids: daughter Ariana Kainama (born in 1995), son Titus Waimea (born in 1997), and the lastborn daughter Tiari.

The surfer and his current wife, Nicole Macias, have three children, including Barrel (born in 2015), Theia Love Nazaré Celeste Rose (born in April 2018), and Fe do Mar Strawberry Lucy (born in 2021). Garrett tied the knot with Nicole, a Portuguese environmental sciences teacher, in November 2012 at a wedding held in Nazaré, Portugal.

Where is Konnie Pascual McNamara today?

Garrett McNamara's first wife, Konnie, still lives in Hawaii, United States, with her children, who are now all grown-ups. She works at Sunset Ranch

Where is Garrett McNamara today?

After marrying Nicole in 2012, the surfer relocated to Nazaré, Portugal. The couple resides in the seaside town with their three children. Nazaré has a special meaning to Garrett because that is where he surfed one of the biggest waves, 78 feet high, in November 2011 and later broke his record by surfing a 100-foot wave in January 2013.

Was Nicole McNamara married before?

The environmentalist was not married before meeting surfer Garrett. The couple first met in 2010, and they tied the knot in November 2012 when Nicole was 25 years old.

What Hawaiian Island does Garrett McNamara live in?

The surfer previously lived in Oahu, Hawaii, with his mother and later with his first wife, Konnie, and their three children. The family home was located at Waialua on the North Shore.

How tall is Garrett McNamara?

The Pittsfield-born legendary surfer stands at about 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m). He has brown eyes and used to have brown hair, which is now grey.

Garrett McNamara's first wife, Konnie Pascual, seems to be living her best life in Hawaii, away from the limelight. Her children with Garrett are building independent careers and are also rarely seen in public.

