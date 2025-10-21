Video of MacG Red-Flagging Lorraine Moropa Resurfaces After Her Split From Tyler ICU
- Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU reportedly ended their engagement, with Lorraine hinting at betrayal as the reason
- A video of MacG criticising Lorraine Moropa after her engagement to Tyler ICU was unearthed following news of the breakup
- Several social media users agreed with MacG's earlier comments, while others mocked him but still found it ironic that his remarks were predictive
A video of MacG red-flagging Lorraine Moropa has resurfaced after her breakup with Tyler ICU.
News that Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa had split and called off their engagement spread across social media over the weekend. While Lorraine Moropa broke her silence and hinted that an unspecified betrayal had led to them breaking up, South Africans remain clueless as to why the two split. As social media continues to look for an answer, a snippet of MacG weighing in on Lorraine Moropa after Tyler ICU got on one knee and popped the question, has resurfaced.
MacG comments on Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU's engagement
On Sunday, 19 October 2025, social media user Chris Excel reshared a snippet of MacG sharing his thoughts on Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU’s engagement. The post was captioned:
“MacG is always ahead 😭😭”
In the video, MacG criticised Lorraine Moropa and called her a red flag. He added that Tyler ICU was more enamoured by the idea that he had bagged a baddie.
“I don't know this girl, apparently, she's an actress but from the little I've seen, man, she gives red flag. She looks like a baddie bro. It seems like Tyler bagged a baddie and he can't believe it, dawg. That's what I see. She is a good actress, doesn't mean she's a good partner,” MacG said.
MacG proceeded to claim that Lorraine Moropa was the reason for Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane's break up. He said that and the fact that Lorraine always had phone out made her a redflag.
“Hey, does anyone know about this lady? Apparently I heard she's the reason why Natasha and Lorch broke up. So already a girl like that is a red flag. You get what I'm saying? And every time I see her, she's always got the phone out. It's like, why do you have the phone out, bro? Every single time. You know what I mean?” MacG explained.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to old video of MacG on Lorraine Moropa
Social media users filled the comments section with hilarious memes. While some agreed with MacG, others criticised him.
Here are some of the comments:
@Ke_Arturo said:
“They always get angry when MacG tells the truth until it's revealed. 💀☠️”
@THULIIIIIIIIII shared:
“He had a giraffe view.”
@svambe2104 suggested:
“Are Mac G and Teboho Mokoena related? Their parents need to have some DNA testing if they are not. Just thinking 🫢🤔”
@kabomphe9078 jested:
“As short as he is he can see the future 🤣🤣🤣🤣”
Tyler ICU buys R1.5 Million car after breakup
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyler ICU purchased a car worth over R1 million after his breakup with Lorraine Moropa.
On Monday, 20 October 2025, an entertainment blogger shared a photo of Tyler ICU standing next to his new ride. Social media users linked the purchase to his breakup, while others applauded him for focusing on himself.
Source: Briefly News
