Former The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa has confirmed her engagement to Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU

The Lithapo actress took to her social media on Friday, 10 January to share a video of her engagement ring

Fans of the actress and amapiano hitmaker took to her TikTok video to congratulate them on their engagement

Lorraine Moropa confirms her engagement to Tyler ICU. Images: @lorraine.sa and @tylericu

Source: Instagram

Talented actress Lorraine Moropa is set to marry amapiano DJ Tyler ICU. The popular couple who recently had social media buzzing with their photos announced their engagement while in Zanzibar.

Moropa also recently penned a sweet birthday message to her fiancé on Monday, 6 January 2025.

The Queen actress announced on her TikTok account on Friday, 10 January that she and the music producer are engaged to be married. She shared a video of her engagement ring and captioned the post:

"I said yes to a forever with my best friend."

Her engagement to the amapiano hitmaker comes after she revealed on her Instagram account on Boxing Day 2024 that she spent Christmas with his family.

She shared a photo of her family with the Baloyis and captioned the Christmas photos:

"Merry Christmas from the Baloyi and Moropa family."

South Africans congratulate the actress and musician

@_Boiketlo replied:

"Becoming Mrs ICU."

@designsbyzee said:

"Congratulations Lorraine."

@access.denied___ responded:

"He didn’t waste time!"

@Lerato Sola🇿🇦 said:

"My girl! I’m literally chopping onions."

@user99336027608541 said:

"Congratulations babe. You deserve it."

@yfw. atlehang wrote:

"Mjolo ao bad, (relationships are not bad). Congratulations ma blue."

@nduhmamshengu said:

"I knew it when you posted Christmas day pictures."

@kat said:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing. Congratulations."

@Manoko Masoma replied:

"Congratulations Lorraine, you deserve this."

@Zazalishious wrote:

"Halala, I knew it from a distance. Yho I'm happy. Thank you Lord"

@Tshabalala K Busana said"

"Yeheeni, congratulations Mama ka Blue and Baba ka Blue."

Sheila Ditshele said:

"Congratulations Mama ka Blue. I love this for you."

Source: Briefly News