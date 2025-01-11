Youtuber and talented actress Lerato Nxumalo has announced the purchase of her brand-new BMW

The former Lingashoni actress shared a video of her new car on her Instagram account on Friday, 10 January

The actress' followers and industry friends took to her comment section to congratulate her

Actress Lerato Nxumalo celebrates her new BMW. Images: @lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Brand influencer and former Durban Gen actress Lerato Nxumalo has bought a brand new BMW.

The YouTuber who announced her engagement in October 2024 has shared a video of her beautiful car on social media.

The former Lingashoni actress also had social media buzzing in November 2024 when she revealed her impressive YouTube earnings.

The Scandal! star took to her Instagram on Friday, 10 January to celebrate her brand new BMW and captioned the video:

"25 and cruising into my 2025 with gratitude and grace. God’s blessings are unmatched and truly when the Lord says yes nobody can say no."

This comes after she revealed on her TikTok account in December 2024 that she no longer has wheels and she's car shopping.

Fans of the actress and industry colleagues took to her comment section to congratulate her.

South Africans congratulate actress

@Lerator_m said:

"Omg, congratulations Sisi. What a beautiful beast."

@Cindy_thando wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@nelisiwe_faith_sibiya replied:

"Oh my baby!! Congratulations."

@_Laconco said:

"I'm screaming. Congratulations sweety!"

@cyan_boujee24 responded:

"Another year, a Lerato year."

@Ruthie_rsa said:

"I knew it gore something massive is coming. Congratulations my love."

Lerato Nxumalo new house

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the former Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo bought her first house.

The talented actress surprised her followers when she revealed that she is a home owner at the age of 23.

"23 and first time home owner. One of the best feelings ever, can’t be described in words! Homeownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing! So excited and extremely blessed for this new chapter of my life. Via God and my guardian angels! Can’t wait to renovate and bring my space up to code. Girls with title deeds" , she wrote.

Source: Briefly News