Former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo announced her engagement on Instagram, showcasing her beautiful ring and expressing love for her fiancé

The actress' relationship has caused a social media buzz following reports that her boyfriend was married

Celebrities like Cyan Boujee, LaConco, and Gogo Skhotheni joined fans in congratulating Lerato on her upcoming marriage

Former Scandal! actress Lerato Nxumalo is officially off the market. The star announced her engagement on social media.

Lerato Nxumalo showed off her stunning engagement ring. Image: @lratonxumalo

Lerato Nxumalo announces her engagement

South African media personality Lerato Nxumalo is engaged. Social media users have scrutinized Lerato's relationship, with others alleging that she was dating a married man. The actress, popular for playing Phakamile in the famous soapie Scandal!, shared the amazing news on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lerato shared pictures of her gorgeous ring and professed love to her man. She wrote:

"…becoming Mrs LP 😭❤️🥹… I LOVE YOU BABY!"

SA celebs congratulate Lerato Nxumalo

South African celebrities, including Cyan Boujee, Cindy Thando, LaConco and Gogo Skhotheni, congratulated the star on her engagement. Lerato's fans and followers also shared heartwarming messages.

@cyan.boujee24 commented:

"SCREAMING AND LITERALLY PUKING! Congratulations girl. You are blessed beyond measure ❤️"

gogo_skhotheni wrote:

"Congratulations babe may God protect your union 🫶❤️"

@_laconco said:

"Hawu bakithi 🎉❤️ ngiyakubongisa."

@s.indiswa_mtshali commented:

"Well deserved Congratulations mama❤️"

@cindy_thando wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nolwazishange added:

"Oh, gorgeous. Congratulations darling 🥹♥️🥳😍"

@ilovelitha said:

"Ohh my goodness you are lying!!!😭😭😭😭🥳I’m so excited for my ultimate fave!!!!!!!! Alililililii 🙌"

@mandy_careswa commented:

"HaweMa Lerato loMfana omlungu waze wasijabulisa siyiCountry 💍🥺❤️"

Toll As$Mo and Mome Mahlangu celebrate anniversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Toll AS$ Mo and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, are flourishing even after their alleged divorce drama on social media, and this time around, they had something special to celebrate.

South African celebrity couple Mome and Mongezi "Toll AS$ Mo' Mahlangu became the talk of the town once again after Mome showed off her stunning house. After making headlines for months regarding their getting a divorce, Mome and Mongezi marked their 12th wedding anniversary earlier on, and the comedian's wife decided to share this special moment on her Instagram page, posting pictures of them from the past and a heartwarming message.

