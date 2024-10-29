The South African comedian Toll AS$ Mo and his wife Mome Mahlangu celebrated their union

The couple marked their 12th wedding anniversary recently, and Mome didn't miss the chance to talk about it

Mome Mahlangu shared several pictures of them from the past and paired them with a lengthy, heartfelt message

Tol AS$ Mo and Mome celebrated their anniversary. Image: @mrsmome.m

Toll AS$ Mo and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, are flourishing even after their alleged divorce drama on social media, and this time around, they had something special to celebrate.

Mome and Toll AS$ Mo celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

The South African celebrity couple Mome and Mongezi "Toll AS$ Mo' Mahlangu became the talk of the town once again after Mome showed off her stunning house.

After making headlines for months regarding them getting a divorce, Mome and Mongezi marked their 12th wedding anniversary earlier on, and the comedian's wife decided to share this special moment on her Instagram page, posting pictures of them from the past and a heartwarming message.

She wrote:

"This past week, since celebrating our 12th wedding anniversary, we've been cherishing each other and our journey together. We've revisited favorite restaurants, sifted through archives, and relived years of memories. Our love story is my favourite, both on and off-screen. Reflecting on our early dreams, the milestones, the setbacks, the lessons learned—each moment has been an essential part of our growth together.

"Marriage means facing many seasons of life together. Some will bring a plot twist, some will be overly Stressful and depressing, and some will Test your character, your love, Your Emotional intelligence, your loyalty, your integrity, your ability to remain still when in pain, and your ability to keep your faith."

See the post below:

Fans confused by Tall AS$ Mo's move to being a prophet

Briefly News previously reported that Mongezi Mahlangu decided to drop a bombshell and leave everyone stunned with his quick transition from sangoma to man of God.

After being falsely accused of sexual assault by model Lerato Moloi, Tall AS$ Mo made his comeback to the entertainment industry.

