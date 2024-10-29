A couple in a rural area went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of their sweet moment

In the video, the pair can be seen helping each other to wash bed sheets, and the clip grabbed the attention of many

Netizens loved the heartwarming clip as they headed to the comments section to gush over them

Ever heard the saying, 'Teamwork makes the dream work'? Well, this couple in Mzansi might just be defining it in a viral TikTok video making rounds online.

Couple washing bed sheets together

The clip shared on the video platform by TikTok user @somie043 shows the love birds helping each other wash the bed sheets outside what appears to be their home in the rural area. When they paused to kiss each other, they melted many people's hearts.

@somie043's footage left people online in awe. Many loved how the gent sent an important message to all men by helping his wife with household work. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

People are in awe of the couple

South Africans were impressed by the pair, and many loved the positive message that the video conveyed as they gushed over the love birds.

Lumisiwe said:

"It is called unconditionally love."

Stha1914 added:

"When you get a chance, marry someone who really loves you."

Zollah

"Teamwork."

Silakhae1 gushed over the couple, saying:

"My favourite couple for ever nina."

MiliswaTundeRanuga was impressed:

"I'm loving it."

Mamasita simply said:

"Sweet."

