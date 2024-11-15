One educator in Mzansi was spoiled rotten by a learner, and she took to social media to show off

She unveiled each gift she received in the TikTok video, which gained massive traction online

Comments poured in from netizens who reacted to the post, gushing over the heartwarming gesture

A teacher flexed her sweet gift from her pupil in a video making rounds on social media, leaving many people in their feelings.

A teacher unveiled her heartwarming gift from her pupil in a TikTok video. Image: @daisy_motaung

Source: TikTok

Teacher shows a sweet gift from a learner

A video shared by TikTok user @daisy_motaung shows an educator unveiling a thoughtful gift from her pupil. The teacher unwraps the gift, which is covered in paper.

@daisy_motaung received a black pen, a Lunch Bar, chips, a lollipop, and a letter that read the following:

"Hello Motaung, I just want to say that you are the best teacher in the world to me. You are my favourite teacher, and I will never change. Please forgive me if I did anything wrong to you."

The clip warmed the hearts of peeps and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the pupil's grand gesture

The learner touched South Africans as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the pupil saying:

Aso wrote:

"Ncoooo....so sweet man."

Lorta expressed:

"So thoughtful."

Senakangwedi said:

"Kids like this one are hard to find nowadays. You are also our favourite girl."

Tlo commented:

"Continue doing what you're doing, ma'am! iSpan sakho uyasishaya."

Tsewa Soga gushed:

"Ooooh my God, this is so sweet."

