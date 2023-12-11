A TikTok video capturing a heartfelt moment in a primary school classroom has taken social media by storm

In the clip, the visibly excited teacher unwrapped his gifts as a group of eager learners watches in anticipation

The touching gesture struck a chord with viewers, who admired the bond between the teacher and students

A primary school teacher unwrapped his gift from a learner. Image: @inkabi_yezwe

Source: TikTok

A primary school teacher was surprised with a special gift from one of his pupils.

The emotional moment unfolds as the teacher sits behind a desk, and the learners in the classroom eagerly watch him unwrap the present.

Mug that speaks volumes

The thoughtful gift revealed in the video is a mug written "You teach like a champion." This simple yet powerful message expresses the learner's appreciation for their teacher.

The teacher was so moved he gave the boy a warm handshake and hug.

TikTok video gains traction

The heartwarming TikTok video posted by @inkabi_yezwe has become an online sensation, gathering over 400,000 views and 17,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users shower teacher with praise

Netizens across the platform loved the pupil's thoughtful gesture, affirming that it is a testament to the teacher's exceptional talents in the classroom.

See the comments below:

@MaNtommbela said:

"Siyaziqhenya ngawe thisha."

@user9906323617300 posted:

"That's why I love teaching job."

@MamaNyezi2022 commented:

"In my 8 years as an educator, I've never received a gift.. Oh no, I'm lying only once, but I'm grateful for that one time."

@centia62 shared:

"I know the feeling is priceless. "

@avy_mae wrote:

"Also need a teacher I don’t know my ABC's. "

@kelebogile mentioned:

"These new teachers have revived the respect and love for the profession. Well done."

@SineM added:

"Do what you love and you will never work a day in your life.❤️"

@BEVERLY posted:

"I think of leaving law for teaching."

Grade 10 learners throw teacher a surprise party

In another article, Briefly News reported that a heartwarming TikTok video of Grade 10 students throwing a year-end surprise party for their teacher tugged at South Africans' heartstrings.

The video shows the class erupting in celebration as the cherished teacher walked. They spent on goodies such as cake, cooldrinks and many other snacks, to make it a real bash.

Source: Briefly News