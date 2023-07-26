An Ekurhuleni high school educator dished out hugs to her students who were preparing to write their exams

The beautiful teacher surprised her pupils when she appeared before them and squeezed them

Netizens, including the pupils that received the hugs, were thankful to her for her affection

A Gauteng private school teacher went on a hugging fest as she hugged a lot of pupils at school during exam season.

Some pupils were surprised, while others were relieved to receive hugs from the teacher, who seemed eager to make the students feel special.

South Africans loved how the teacher cared for her pupils, and some of her pupils reacted lovingly to her gesture.

@pineapplemomma10 is a teacher at Pinnacle College Founder's Hill, a private school in Modderfontein, Ekurhuleni. In her video, the beautiful teacher can be seen approaching pupils of all ages and giving them hugs when they least expect it.

Some were glad to be hugged, and others held on a little longer, showing how much they needed hugs. Depression and other mental health conditions are common among South African youth. Daily Maverick reported that 25% of the youth in Mzansi experience depression, and 20% of pupils attempted suicide.

Watch the warm video here:

The teacher's grateful learners express appreciation for her hugs

The teacher's emotional gesture touched netizens. Some of them were her students who were hugged on that day.

Sina said:

"I wish I had such teachers back in high school."

Icassim was one of the pupils.

"Agh, ma'am, you made my day. I was so stressed."

Tumi M is also one of her pupils.

"You're the best, ma'am."

ATMwamwenda commented:

"Many of us fight battles that can't be seen. Thank you for being so giving."

Shanelle Sal pointed out that those hugs were needed.

"Thank you for doing this for those students. From someone that suffers from anxiety, a hug is always needed."

