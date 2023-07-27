A teacher in Gingindlovu KZN showed people how she maintains a close relationship with her students just as they are about to go home

Pupils were lining up for their customised interaction with the educator who offered them four choices in the video

Viewers were touched to see how the teacher had friendly interactions with everyone in her class, including hugs, high fives and more

A teacher went TikTok viral for treating her students like gold. The video of the happy class left people impressed.

A TikTok video of a teacher and a school in Gindindlovu KZN saying goodbye to all her 17 students left people gushing. Image: @nosipho_mbhele_.

Source: TikTok

The teacher received more than 25 000 likes for capturing some sweet moments. Online users commented on the video to applaud the educator for the good work she does.

Educator in KZN makes TikTok video ending day with students on good vibes

A teacher @nosipho_mbhele_ on TikTok showed how she makes sure the kids at a school in KwaGingindlovu have fun in class. The lady posted a clip of how each of them wanted to say goodbye after the final bell. In the video, the pupils had four options: a hug, a high-five, a dance and a fist bump.

Online users love to see friendly teacher sending students off at home time

Many people were happy to see that the teacher was trying to be a good sport. Most thought it was a good way to end any day after school, especially as many kids got hugs.

iamzycet wrote:

"It's the skirts for me, brings back high school flashbacks of how mine was."

lebootee said:

"You know some ,if not most, of those kids don’t get hugs at home. The impact of what you are doing now, showing them love, will forever be with them."

kaylas_dad commented:

"Honestly such things touches my soul. Thanks so much on behalf of these kids and parents keep it up. God bless you."

Thapelo added:

"This is so cute, they might not be getting hugs at home and this might be their chance to feel that love."

bongsleo gushed:

This is beautiful wow keep it up, your precious heart."

Dedicated teachers giving lessons warm and Mzansi hearts with TikTok videos

Many people on the internet are always happy to see children learn at school. One teacher went viral for entertaining kids while teaching them.

