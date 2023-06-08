A video of a teacher teaching his learners life sciences through song is going viral

The learners are clearly seen having fun repeating the biology process in rhythmic form

TikTok has praised this teacher for his creative and engaging teaching methods

A Mzansi teacher makes biology fun for his learners by teaching them the DNA replication process using a catchy rhythm. Image: @G.Mpembe

Source: TikTok

A short video of a teacher and his learners rapping out to a DNA song is going viral on TikTok.

The energetic South African teacher is wearing a sports jersey as he tries to explain the DNA replication process to teenagers in a rural school.

TikTok students bust raps about DNA replication process for biology teacher

The teacher starts the clip by posing an exam question in his respective accent:

"During which phase does DNA replication occur?"

The classroom responds with the answer in a rapping rhythm and get it right, then the classroom cheers in celebration.

The teacher is also seen moving and bumping his body to the rhythm of their poem, you can see and hear the schoolkids are turning up and really having fun.

Watch the video:

The 33-second video was uploaded by @G.Mbempe and is one of the most-viewed on his TikTok account.

It gained 1.4 million views two days after he shared it.

Admiring and funny comments on TikTok for DNA-rapping life sciences teacher

These comments showcase the admiration and humour surrounding the teacher's engaging teaching style.

People express their appreciation and make lighthearted remarks, highlighting the positive impact the teacher has had on their learning experience.

@leloandsteezy claims to know the teacher:

"Matala K. This guy made me enjoy life sciences classes ❤️"

@user9802405752499 expresses regret for not passing life sciences:

"Muntu ngabe wayphasa i life sciences."

@Phumzile MaNcube Nzama says this is a fun class:

"Wow kumnandi kuleli class."

@Hlonipha Moni thinks she can take the test now:

"Kwanami ngifeela ngathi sengiyayazi physics Kunini ngicula."

@VALAR MORGULIS says the educator is a blessing:

"Teaching is his God-given gift."

@K To The Second Letter says this makes him want to go back to high school:

"Dilo dichangitše, I wanna go back to high school."

@Boitumelo wishes her biology teacher was like this one:

"Could've been a doctor but my biology teacher gossiped about the Oprah show."

