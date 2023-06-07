A South African aerobics trainer sparked heated chatter on TikTok with his ripped and toned physique

The guy is seen in a video conducting a fitness class, and all people could talk about was his incredible glutes

The video of the trainer doing squat walks gathered a staggering 1.2 million views in just three days

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a fitness trainer conducting an aerobics lesson went viral. Image: @saaerobics

Source: TikTok

A fitness trainer trended after the aerobics centre where he works shared a video of his fitness class.

Fitness trainer breaks the internet with workout video

The guy wore tight gym clothes to show his clients that his workouts are effective. He performed challenging squat walks and made it look easy in the short clip posted on the TikTok page @saaerobics.

Netizens raved about his physical strength, particularly his strong knees, and made jokes about his round-shaped booty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some ladies were envious of his figure and said they were motivated to start exercising regularly.

Video of aerobics trainer goes viral on TikTok

The viral video seen by a million people also amassed over 54 000 likes on TikTok and it's spreading fast on other social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rave about fitness trainer's tight glutes

@ramotlagae said:

"Am I the only one who's confused here?"

@kimcrom asked:

"Where do they sell the knees so I can do this? "

@marisewilkinson wrote:

"From a woman's point of view, this is not fair."

@usermmatsielenaila added:

"Dunudunu."

@aquarius_gem1 commented:

"If only I could drop my body off and then come pick it up when it's ready."

@msviinspires said:

"After watching the video my knees are in agony. "

@mrs.m_theprayingwife mentioned:

"So is anyone going to answer the question most of us have on our minds?"

@rcjrozzaj posted:

"We don't have knees like this in the UK."

Fitness trainer performs amapiano dance challenge while hanging on pull-up bar, video amazes Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that one gent stood out from the rest by dancing to Yey by uLazi ft Infinity MusiQ at the gym. The fitness trainer was hanging on a pull-up bar while doing the dance routine, showing off his core strength simultaneously.

Dance challenges are very popular on TikTok, and the platform's users always try to outdo each other by reinventing trending moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News