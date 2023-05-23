The World's Gone Crazy hitmaker Lady Zamar flaunted her toned abs in a trending Twitter photo

The musician's caption sparked outrage as many people brought up her sexual assault allegations against Sjava

Some South Africans said they wanted Lady Zamar to apologise to Sjava, while others admired her firm body

Lady Zamar's social media posts have once again made her the punching bag for trolls.

Sjava's fans have trolled lady Zamar for showing off her abs. Image: @lady_zamar and @sjava_atm

Taking to Twitter, Lady Zamar confidently shared a picture flaunting her toned abs peeking out of her see-through brown top and captioned it saying:

"What you want"

Mzansi split after Lady Zamar showed off her fit body

The comments section was divided. Sjava's fans were present and blasted her as usual.

While some netizens were in awe of Lady Zama's stunning physique, Sjava's fans brought up the sexual assault claims levelled against their fave in 2017.

@lonerbo36793117 said:

"We will keep saying justice for Sjava for the next 15 years because that's the number of years our brother could've gone to prison for wena nama Braai pack akho abhedayo."

@Kgomots37685861 shared:

"We want Sjava to sue you."

@BBhubhesi posted:

"We want you to stop making false accusations and apologise to Sjava."

@Mbally_Bloom also said:

"We love you and your music ❤️"

@CheapSkateMe wrote:

"Umuhle. Keep shining and smiling. We love you."

@BrunoTladi added:

"Ignored them and never give up on your work!"

Sjava and Lady Zamar's sexual assault case in a nutshell

For those who have been living under a rock, Lady Zamar has been embroiled in a social media spat with Mzansi since accusing Sjava of sexual assault in 2017.

According to IOL, the alleged incident occurred at a hotel in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, and Lady Zamar reported it to the police two years later (2019).

The sexual assault case was passed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether or not to charge Sjava. SowetanLIVE reported in 2020 that the NPA dismissed the matter and opted not to prosecute Sjava.

Since then, Lady Zamar was labelled a "liar" by Mzansi for opening the sexual assault case against Sjava. The "hate" train on social media became so intense that Lady Zamar disabled her Twitter comments, and South Africans boycotted everything she sold.

Lady Zamar stuns in a new picture, Mzansi not feeling it

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar looked gorgeous in a photo that went viral on Twitter.

In the snap, Zamar wore a cute short black dress paired with a purple shirt and purple stilettos, but many people dragged her for Sjava's sexual assault allegations.

