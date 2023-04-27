Lady Zamar has opened up her comments section on social media after previously closing it due to trolls following her cancellation by fans of musician Sjava

The singer's gesture was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some happy that she has opened up her comments while others criticized her for her actions and accused her of wanting to cancel Sjava's career

Lady Zamar had accused Sjava of assault in an old clip that resurfaced online, leading to her cancellation by his fans

Lady Zamar has addressed being cancelled in a recent post. Images: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

South African singer, Lady Zamar has finally opened up her comments section after posting a defiant message on Twitter addressing her cancellation.

Lady Zamar opens up about being cancelled on social media

Briefly News previously reported on fans of musician Sjava calling for Lady Zamar to be cancelled after an old clip of the Sunshine singer accusing Sjava of assault resurfaced online. Since then Zamar has had to close up her comments section to avoid trolls.

Lady Zamar took to Twitter to deliver a courageous message to the trolls, simply stating:

Lady Zamar's decision is met with some mixed reactions from tweeps

Zamar's gesture was met with mixed reactions. Some fans were surprised and somewhat happy that she opened up her comments.

@Uniqkidio tweeted:

"Finally You Opened Your Comments ❤️"

@ClydeSithole said:

"Kzolunga"

@zenzele1982 said:

"Isbhukabhuka inyamemnandi shikini"

@OfficialPalesaM said:

"❤❤❤"

And others were not so happy and were quick to remind Zamar of her actions:

@sphe_skas commented:

"You are the catalyst...you wanted the world to cancel our treasure Sjava"

@DawggyDon said:

"You're one of them who made the world go crazy"

@DacomboNineNine said:

"I'm so glad now we can comment weSesi vele vele bewufuna ukumoshela uSjava i career"

@ColderthanJune said:

"It's hard to support you yazi wena lady , have you listen to Sjava's latest material mara ... To think you almost took that away from us , aii ngeke"

