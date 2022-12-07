An old clip of Lady Zamar accusing Sjava of forcing himself on her has resurfaced and Sjava's fans are breathing fire

In the video, Lady Zamar speaks about how her relationship with Sjava started, saying that he forced himself on her

The Umama hitmaker's fans shared that they also want Zamar's music "cancelled" or she must issue a video apologising for "lying" about the incident

An old video of Lady Zamar alleging that Sjava raped her has surfaced on social media. The singer got dragged by Sjava's fuming fans after she posted a snap of herself.

The angry fans want Lady Zamar to apologise for nearly ruining Sjava's singing career. They accused her of lying about being raped by the Umama singer. Reacting to a stunning snap the songstress posted on Twitter, one tweep decided to bring back the old clip.

ZAlebs reports that the two former lovers were working on a song when the accusations started. According to the publication, Sjava apparently deleted the song without speaking to Lady Zamar first.

Sjava's fans want Lady Zamar "cancelled"

Peeps took to the stunner's comment section and slammed her for doing their fave dirty. They reminded her that they've not forgotten that she "lied" about how Sjava forced himself on her.

@obi1canob said:

"We are cancelling your music the same way you tried to get Sjava cancelled."

@4Real4Real3 wrote:

"You ruin a man's career because you can’t control him. Just because you’re trying to solicit him to reach out first, you evil narcissist."

@CandyPrudance said:

"Did you get counseling maar, you're cruel for doing that to Bafo's career. Angeke sisi, you have mental issues, try to send a video about that. Let's see we waiting."

@oscarkid61 wrote:

"My kids will never forget what you did to Sjava. I can’t wait for them to be born."

@MateteMashamai1 added:

"She must apologize."

Sjava's fans want Lady Zamar thrown in jail

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sjava's fans again called Lady Zamar out for what she did to their fave. The songstress accused Sjava of forcing himself on her when they were still romantically involved.

Lady Zamar took to social media to post a stunning pic of herself. Feeling all pretty, the singer captioned her Twitter post:

"The type you brag about."

The Umama hitmaker's fans took to Lady Zamar's comment section and took shots at her. Many suggested that she must be locked up for the allegations she made against Sjava.

