A trending video of an interesting manicure has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

Although the set looked good, peeps couldn't help but point out that an actual R20 banknote was used to create the design

Responding to the clip, many netizens called out the intentionally damaged note as an illegal act

An eyebrow-raising manicure has got South African social media users raving.

Mzansi peeps couldn't stop raving about a R20 banknote that was cut to use on a manicure design. Image: @MissTinah_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by Twitter user @MissTinah_M shows a fresh set of manicured nails featuring a design of an actual cut-up R20 bank note.

@MissTinah_M captioned the post:

"Nina nizoboshwa shame (You guys are going to get arrested) ."

According to Lawful Living, it is illegal to deface, soil or damage any banknote in South Africa. Eish, so the nail technician behind this particular design trend may want to reconsider using a real note next time a client asks for it.

Mzansi netizens react to the R20 manicure

South African netizens shared a good laugh in the comments as they reacted to the tweet, with one peep even tagging the South African Reserve Bank in the comments section. LOL, some people have no chill.

@Cornflower_8 wrote:

"I thought they used a printed note ."

@Sbizo commented:

"The nail tech is good aaah!"

@uJama_ wrote:

"@SAReserveBank imali yakho mfethu."

@itsKhanyikayi_1 said:

"This reminds me of some guy saying that women who should've getting their nails done are women who have run out of things to do with their money."

@MaphefoMGD replied:

" Bathong I blew it content."

@uMaSimelane wrote:

"Please don't cut real money, siyancela."

@HakeThakaYago commented:

"Money is spiritual but let them continue ."

@hazel_phali said:

"Lol, this is actually illegal ."

Source: Briefly News