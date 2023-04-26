Former The Queen actress Connie Ferguson's new exercise video has received a lot of attention on social media.

The Generations: The Legacy star could be seen performing an intense jump rope skipping routine, which left many people questioning their lives

Some peeps stated that they would never have a hot body like Connie Ferguson's because they lacked motivation

Connie Ferguson has once again put many couch potatoes to shame with a new video of her intense exercise.

Connie Ferguson's fierce workout has many envying her. Image: @connie_ferguson

The 52-year-old is obsessed with fitness and always posts updates about her gym sessions on her social media accounts. Aside from wishing for perfect health and a beautiful body, TimesLIVE reports that Ferguson's exercise helped her stay off antidepressants.

The mother of two has been through a lot, including losing her husband, Shona Ferguson, due to Covid-19 complications. Working out helped Connie cope with major life changes.

Connie Ferguson's new workout video went viral

In a video shared on Twitter by @Zikamnyamane, the Generations The Legacy star was seen effortlessly jumping a rope. Many people would find the jump rope routine difficult to follow, but Ferguson made it look easy, smiling and showing no signs of fatigue.

Mzansi makes up excuses for not exercising like Connie Ferguson

Many younger people than Connie praised her commitment to the difficult workout. Some internet users made excuses for why they would never have a body like the former The Queen actress.

@ngoni_princesss said:

"Goals One day, I will skip this effortlessly."

@boipelo_lesenya shared:

"I don’t have her genes."

@PuseIetso posted:

"I don't have gym clothes "

@Char_2709 replied:

"I have gym discipline, and I love working out, but the problem is I love food and alcohol."

@kushmamirsa commented:

"I have a jump rope, but I'm low on motivation to workout."

@trevor_bogacu also said:

"It's my favourite cardio of all time, but I can't do it like her. She is awesome "

@EvelynSebidi added:

"To us who try every day but never get it right "

Connie Ferguson shows off incredible physique in gym video, Twitter stans

In related news, Briefly News reported that one of South Africa's favourite actresses is quickly becoming one of Mzansi's favourite fitness bunnies.

Connie Ferguson's electrifying workout video set South African Twitter abuzz.

Fans quickly laud the Kings Of Joburg actress for maintaining an impressive physique at 52.

