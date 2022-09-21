Connie Ferguson impressed the internet with her body after showing off her regular physical regimen

The legendary actress always shows followers how she keeps fit well in her early 50s, and her content is quite the sight

Connie has an undeniable gym bug as she constantly shows of her progress through injuries and diseases that come with age

Connie Ferguson's body impressed many netizens food could not stop raving about it. As a gym-goer the iconic TV talent is not shy to show off her gains during her days when she pumps iron.

Connie Ferguson has been getting attention for her amazing body thanks to her impeccable fitness routine. Image: Instagram/@connie_ferguson

Connie consistently shares her impressive gym journey on social media. The actress often educates followers on how she uses the gym to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Connie Ferguson the gym machine

Connie is among the fittest in the entertainment industry, judging from her extremely impressive gym routine. IOL reports that Connie enjoys box fit, which she manages to do even with an injured ankle and arthritis in her lower back, hips, and knees.

What is Connie Ferguson's favourite cardio?

Connie Ferguson is also a fan of skipping, which is ideal for cardio as it burns 200 calories every 10 minutes. The gym head went viral with a video of her skipping with ease.

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) also proves to be a go-to for Connie, which involves exercising for a short period of time with a short break

The actress's gym routine has left many in awe as they compliment her fitness level. Maybe followers find Connie's gym content to be inspirational.

@rorisang_28 commented:

"Connie her...ai you are something else."

@fumani_w_maluleke commented:

"Inspired from village in giyani I support you."

@nelisiwechala commented:

"So much love for this lovely, working hard, very strong, beautiful lady. Her smile warms my heart."

@neo_entlle commented:

"Yerr... nka swa swii!! Keraa leso go tlhokofala."

@boikanyo_rasetlola commented:

"Sebenza girl."

Connie Ferguson dresses up like Jerry Maake in remembrance of her late husband

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson honored her late hubby's memory by getting his costume as'Jerry Maake' from the telenovela The Queen. Connie sported a look dressed exactly like the character.

Shona Ferguson left Connie on 30 July 2021 after facing COVID complications. Shona was 47 and Connie continues to treasure his memory.

Instagram users complimented Connie on her captivating smile and said Connie aced portraying 'Jerry Maake', just like her husband did.

