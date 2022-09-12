Global site navigation

Connie Ferguson’s Toned Body and Stamina While Hitting the Gym Leaves SA Peeps Amazed: “Fitness Has No Age”
Celebrities

Connie Ferguson’s Toned Body and Stamina While Hitting the Gym Leaves SA Peeps Amazed: “Fitness Has No Age”

by  Sinazo Tshambuluka
  • The Queen actress Connie Ferguson's healthy lifestyle has earned her praise from South Africans
  • A Twitter user shared a video of the multi-talented actress and television producer skipping a rope in the gym while looking much younger and toned
  • Netizens have flocked to the comments section to gush about Connie Ferguson's flawless body while expressing jealousy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Connie Ferguson
Connie Ferguson's toned body is going viral on social media. ImAGE: @connie_ferguson
Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson is once again a hot topic on the internet. This time, it's due to her active lifestyle.

On Twitter, @Leversmanganye shared a magnetic post about Connie that drew thousands of followers. The Twitter user shared a video of the multi-talented The Queen actress effortlessly skipping a rope in the gym.

@Leversmanganye shared the following video of Connie Ferguson skipping a rope on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read also

Boity Thulo serving legs in saucy social media picture post days after showing off hourglass figure during Miss SA performance, Mzansi peeps compliment the stunner: "Absolutely stunning"

South Africans rushed to the comments section almost immediately because the 52-year-old appeared to be in great shape and young. Many people were amazed, while others were jokingly jealous of Connie Ferguson's clean and healthy lifestyle.

@amd_fitness said:

"Fitness has no age "

@Mpho_Thoka3 wrote:

"I hate how she effortlessly started doing step sa lenyalo at 0:43 "

@Keabetsoe_KB shared:

"My right leg would have long hooked the skipping rope"

@Tsipora_101 posted:

"Guys, it's been long enough shem. This sister wababa."

@xpower2021 replied:

"Been convinced for years exercise is where the fountain of youth lies "

@TiredDemocracy commented:

"Yoh. She makes it look so easy. Skipping is hard guys "

@Ichoose2BActive also said:

"Her dedication & consistency in her fitness are admirable, really."

@ZukuTumba also commented:

"She looks young and hot "

@Grootboom704 added:

"I should stop being lazy yaz."

Connie Ferguson on her intense skipping workout

Read also

Sassy student rocking red high heels at school has Mzansi in stitches, “Ama 2 000 must be stopped”

The stunner said the following in an Instagram post:

"Jumping rope is a lot of fun for me and really activates my “happy” hormones! It’s also a skill that I’m developing and I’m learning new things every day."

Connie shared the following post on Instagram:

Boity Thulo serving legs in saucy social media picture post days after showing off hourglass figure at Miss SA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is a Mzansi celebrity who is not afraid to wear what she wants, even if she knows it will cause a social media stir.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality shared a beautiful photo of herself in a lux dress, indicating that she is enjoying her first few days of spring.

Boity sported a short black dress by Blue Diamond Fashions. In the trending photos, the beauty is serving toned legs.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel