The Queen actress Connie Ferguson's healthy lifestyle has earned her praise from South Africans

A Twitter user shared a video of the multi-talented actress and television producer skipping a rope in the gym while looking much younger and toned

Netizens have flocked to the comments section to gush about Connie Ferguson's flawless body while expressing jealousy

Connie Ferguson's toned body is going viral on social media. ImAGE: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson is once again a hot topic on the internet. This time, it's due to her active lifestyle.

On Twitter, @Leversmanganye shared a magnetic post about Connie that drew thousands of followers. The Twitter user shared a video of the multi-talented The Queen actress effortlessly skipping a rope in the gym.

@Leversmanganye shared the following video of Connie Ferguson skipping a rope on Twitter:

South Africans rushed to the comments section almost immediately because the 52-year-old appeared to be in great shape and young. Many people were amazed, while others were jokingly jealous of Connie Ferguson's clean and healthy lifestyle.

@amd_fitness said:

"Fitness has no age "

@Mpho_Thoka3 wrote:

"I hate how she effortlessly started doing step sa lenyalo at 0:43 "

@Keabetsoe_KB shared:

"My right leg would have long hooked the skipping rope"

@Tsipora_101 posted:

"Guys, it's been long enough shem. This sister wababa."

@xpower2021 replied:

"Been convinced for years exercise is where the fountain of youth lies "

@TiredDemocracy commented:

"Yoh. She makes it look so easy. Skipping is hard guys "

@Ichoose2BActive also said:

"Her dedication & consistency in her fitness are admirable, really."

@ZukuTumba also commented:

"She looks young and hot "

@Grootboom704 added:

"I should stop being lazy yaz."

Connie Ferguson on her intense skipping workout

The stunner said the following in an Instagram post:

"Jumping rope is a lot of fun for me and really activates my “happy” hormones! It’s also a skill that I’m developing and I’m learning new things every day."

Connie shared the following post on Instagram:

