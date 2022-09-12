Connie Ferguson’s Toned Body and Stamina While Hitting the Gym Leaves SA Peeps Amazed: “Fitness Has No Age”
- The Queen actress Connie Ferguson's healthy lifestyle has earned her praise from South Africans
- A Twitter user shared a video of the multi-talented actress and television producer skipping a rope in the gym while looking much younger and toned
- Netizens have flocked to the comments section to gush about Connie Ferguson's flawless body while expressing jealousy
Connie Ferguson is once again a hot topic on the internet. This time, it's due to her active lifestyle.
On Twitter, @Leversmanganye shared a magnetic post about Connie that drew thousands of followers. The Twitter user shared a video of the multi-talented The Queen actress effortlessly skipping a rope in the gym.
@Leversmanganye shared the following video of Connie Ferguson skipping a rope on Twitter:
South Africans rushed to the comments section almost immediately because the 52-year-old appeared to be in great shape and young. Many people were amazed, while others were jokingly jealous of Connie Ferguson's clean and healthy lifestyle.
@amd_fitness said:
"Fitness has no age "
@Mpho_Thoka3 wrote:
"I hate how she effortlessly started doing step sa lenyalo at 0:43 "
@Keabetsoe_KB shared:
"My right leg would have long hooked the skipping rope"
@Tsipora_101 posted:
"Guys, it's been long enough shem. This sister wababa."
@xpower2021 replied:
"Been convinced for years exercise is where the fountain of youth lies "
@TiredDemocracy commented:
"Yoh. She makes it look so easy. Skipping is hard guys "
@Ichoose2BActive also said:
"Her dedication & consistency in her fitness are admirable, really."
@ZukuTumba also commented:
"She looks young and hot "
@Grootboom704 added:
"I should stop being lazy yaz."
Connie Ferguson on her intense skipping workout
The stunner said the following in an Instagram post:
"Jumping rope is a lot of fun for me and really activates my “happy” hormones! It’s also a skill that I’m developing and I’m learning new things every day."
Connie shared the following post on Instagram:
Boity Thulo serving legs in saucy social media picture post days after showing off hourglass figure at Miss SA
In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is a Mzansi celebrity who is not afraid to wear what she wants, even if she knows it will cause a social media stir.
Taking to Instagram, the media personality shared a beautiful photo of herself in a lux dress, indicating that she is enjoying her first few days of spring.
Boity sported a short black dress by Blue Diamond Fashions. In the trending photos, the beauty is serving toned legs.
