Boity Thulo took to social media to share a photo of herself having a good time in the first few days of spring

The star wore a black dress that revealed her toned legs, following the display of her slim figure at the Miss South Africa 2022 finals

Netizens have flocked to Boity's comments section, with some wishing they had her flawless body

Boity Thulo is a Mzansi celebrity who is not afraid to wear what she wants, even if she knows it will cause a social media stir.

Boity Thulo has taken to social media to share stunning snaps of her fire look. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the media personality shared a beautiful photo of herself in a lux dress, indicating that she is enjoying her first few days of spring.

Boity sported a short black dress by Blue Diamond Fashions. In the trending photos, the beauty is serving toned legs.

Thulo posted the following photo on Instagram:

Boity's fans shower her with genuine compliments

@queen_boitythulo_fanpage said:

"It's serving legs❤️❤️"

@zeezy_k wrote:

"You're absolutely stunning!!"

@its.abrinah78 shared:

"boity you look beautiful"

@nokwayiphumeza posted:

"Looking stunning as always "

@kwena.moatshe replied:

"Hot Dam your on Fire "

@nt.habiseng4727 commented:

"You look dashing "

@lil_sunny31 added:

"❤️on point"

Boity showing off hourglass figure at Miss SA

Boity Thulo was the opening act for the extravagant beauty pageant. She expressed her delight at being chosen by the Miss South Africa organisers to end the 2022 competition on a high note, reports TshisaLIVE.

"I had such a fantastic time, from creating the song with the team to finally performing it with my fellow queens! It also felt so good to be back on stage."

She shared the following video showing the outfit she wore on stage during her lit performance on Instagram:

Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo is proud of the girl she is becoming. The stunner posted some saucy pics on her social media pages to celebrate herself.

The star has been doing exceptional in her music career and business. The rapper recently had her followers jumping with joy when she announced launching her hair company, Be You by Boity.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the rapper said she is happy that she has to constantly remind herself that she is a queen. Boity left her fans salivating with the saucy snaps she uploaded. She wore a sparkling green bodysuit with a matching fur jacket.

Source: Briefly News