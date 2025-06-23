Talented Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu recently revealed that he's been going to therapy

This comes after the actor and his wife of 6 years, Stephanie Ndlovu, confirmed their divorce in a statement

Fans of the dancer and actor took to his interview video to react to his views about therapy, fatherhood, and family

'Skeem Saam' actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu have confirmed their divorce. Image: BuzzLife

Source: Twitter

Actor Hungani Ndlovu, who confirmed his divorce from Stephanie Ndlovu over the weekend, recently opened up about fatherhood and therapy.

The Skeem Saam actor, who recently topped Twitter trends for his 2022 video, has revealed that he's been going to therapy for nearly a year.

The podcaster and actor revealed in an interview with Pasi Koetle on Mommy Diaries YouTube channel on Sunday, 22 June that he's been going to therapy for 9 months.

"I've found someone, and it's been a good 9 months of weekly therapy. I'm grateful that I found the journey to find someone," says the actor.

News24 recently reported that the former Scandal! actor and his wife have been living separate lives since October 2024, [9 months ago].

The podcaster and dancer also opens up about being a father to his three-year-old daughter, his estranged wife's pregnancy, birth, and being an actor.

Ndlovu concludes his interview by stating: "What brings me joy is knowing that I've done what I can for my family regardless of how much guilt I might be experiencing."

South Africans react to Hungani's interview

@billybilankulu2843 responded:

"This episode was so eye-opening and therapeutic for me as a father. Hungani is such an amazing father, who is in touch with his own feelings, such character we lack many of us as fathers."

@makimakis4114 wrote:

"Hungani is wise and a good partner. Reya leboha (thank you) Pasi for these interviews, especially bontate (men) because this generation needs this kind of talk. Morena a hlohonolofatse mosebetsi wa hao," (God bless you in your podcast journey).

@franciscaleilachatora7685 replied:

"He didn't mention anything about his divorce and the reason behind it, but from how he spoke, I saw a man who is yearning to be acknowledged, appreciated, and given his position as a father and husband."

@dineomusi5472 said:

"He's well articulated, that baby girl is lucky and blessed to have him as a father."

@thandekadikane6188 wrote:

"Hungani is extremely intelligent, I get why Mapaseka assumed he was those people who don't study but pass. What a wholesome episode, I realy realy enjoyed it. Thank you again for opening our eyes about what our partners go through when we give birth. Well done Pasi for bringing him here, you are doing God's work. Bless you sis."

Actor Hungani Ndlovu has been in therapy for 9 months. Images: HunganiNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News