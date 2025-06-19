Former Red Ink and The Wife actor Bonko Khoza recently opened up about the financial challenges actors face in Mzansi

Khoza, who has appeared on numerous South African TV shows, revealed in an interview why actors die poor

Fans of the actor recently took to his interview video to praise him for exposing the entertainment industry

'The Wife' star Bonko Khoza lambasts the industry. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Former The Wife actor Bonko Khoza recently exposed the harsh financial reality behind the glamour of the South African entertainment industry.

Khoza, who recently landed a lead role on Mzansi Magic's iThonga shared in an interview why South African actors die broke and poor.

The award-winning actor said on Lungelo KM's YouTube channel, Engineer Your Life, that many fans think actors who appear on TV are rich.

"Most of our legends die broke. It's not that glamorous. The money is not that great. We don't get royalties, and that's where the problem starts," says the star.

Khoza also made an example with the late Generations star Menzi Ngubane and says it's tragic when you learn what happened in the end.

"I don't know why people think that just because you're in the public eye, you're rich."

TikToker @julia_celeb_reports shared a video of the actor's interview on social media.

South Africans react to Khoza's video

@bongiwemoyo7545 said:

"Bonko Khoza! Gees, the talent in this guy's veins. Probably one of the most brilliant actors in the world, not Mzansi only. I'm undeniably a huge fan!"

@kgomotsomabe wrote:

"Beautiful conversation Lungelo. Bonko used to work at the Makro my mom works at and she was so fond of him because he was a respectful young man who did his job well. I loved how you summarised the episode at the end. Bonko's aura and mind space is lovely to watch."

Sannah replied:

"With no UIF, no royalties. This will be talks and complaints only."

Dingaan Ramathopa wrote:

"They live a million lives. I can't sustain it."

@harukisetshedi said:

"Bonko Khoza. I have been a fan of this man since Necktie Youth. What a man. What a wonderful talent. If I had a script and a movie? I would have him in it. This man can act. This man can act. South Africa? This man is the one!"

@tsmpanza714 replied:

"I’ll never understand the obsession with fame. You have more to loose when you famous most importantly you lose your privacy you know how priceless that is?"

@siyabongaplank7359 said:

"The saddest part about this interview is that it ended. I thoroughly enjoyed watching this, and there are a lot of key takeaway moments one can apply to their own living experience. Thank you, Lungelo and a big thank you to Bonko."

Former 'The Wife' star Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Bonko Khoza and wife, Lesego, celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously shared that actor Bonko and Lesego Khoza are celebrating a milestone in their marriage on 13 March 2025.

The couple has been together for just over a decade, having met in 2013 at the age of 22.

Bonko and Lesego shared touching tributes on their Instagram accounts that left industry colleagues and fans admiring their love.

Source: Briefly News