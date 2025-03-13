Bonko and Lesego Khoza are celebrating a milestone in their marriage on 13 March 2025

The couple has been together for just over a decade, having met in 2013 at the age of 22

Bonko and Lesego shared touching tributes on their Instagram accounts that left industry colleagues and fans admiring their love

Beloved South African actor Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple have been in a romantic relationship for twelve years.

Bonko Khoza and wife Lesego celebrate 4 years of marriage

Bonko melted hearts when he penned a sweet message to his wife on Instagram. Bonko and Lesego Khoza got married on 13 March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wife star professed his undying love for Lesego. He captioned pictures of them over the years:

“Happy Anniversay to my best friend, Isthandwa senhliziyo yami 💍❤️ Lesego Khoza I love you with everything I am nana. Angazi ngaba yini ngaphandle kwakho. ❤️”

In response, Lesego penned a sweet message to her husband. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a reel of pictures from their wedding day. Lesego expressed gratitude to Bonko, saying:

“Happy Anniversary Nana. Doing life with you is truly a dream, and I would be nothing without you.”

Netizens show love to Bonko and Lesego Khoza on their wedding anniversary

Fans and industry colleagues, such as Refilwe Modiselle and Simz Ngema, were left in awe of the couple's love. They filled their comments sections with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the reactions:

Simzngema said:

“Happy anniversary, guys. May God continue to protect your union❤️”

Refilwemodiselle said:

“I love the two of you 😍. You make love so beautiful. And I pray God blesses some of us with such love we can learn from. Happy anniversary, beautiful souls 🙏🏻”

shonisani_m replied:

“Happy Anniversary, you two❤️❤️❤️ wishing you many years of love and happiness.”

Makhayanompumelelo responded:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Wishing you guys many more years. Love is a beautiful thing, I tell you ❤️❤️”

masego_jacobs said:

“Happy anniversary, guys. May God continue to bless and shield your union. Here’s to forever 🥂❤️”

Bonko and Lesego Khoza met in 2013 when they were still 22 years old. After year of dating, the two moved in together and it took eight years for them to get married.

Bonko Khoza shares how parenthood changed his marriage

Meanwhile, Bonko Khoza previously opened up about how having a baby has changed his marriage and how he views his wife.

In 2023, Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego welcomed their first child. At the time, the actor revealed that it was not easy and shared how taxing being a parent was for himself and his wife, Lesego.

Bonko Khoza bags new role on Showmax's Red Ink

In other news, Bonko Khoza's stock has continued to rise ever since his critically acclaimed appearance on The Wife.

In January 2024, Khoza bagged another role in the Showmax series Red Ink.

He shared how excited he was when he found out that he was the one who got the role in the series.

Bonko Khoza opens up about his dangerous past

Briefly News previously reported that Bonko Khoza opened up about his dangerous past and how acting saved him.

Bonko Khoza's career took off with his iconic role on Showmax's The Wife, where he played Mqhele Zulu.

