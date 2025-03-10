Tyla unveiled a deluxe vinyl edition of her debut album TYLA , featuring exclusive tracks, a lyric booklet, and a double-sided poster, thanking her Tygers for their support

Fans celebrated the Grammy-winning singer's announcement, praising her work ethic and likening her to Rihanna

Released in March 2024, the album blends amapiano, pop, R&B, and Afrobeats, featuring Travis Scott, Tems, and a Sean Paul remix of Push 2 Start

Our girl Tyla is working hard to please her fans. The star who has been making waves locally and internationally just announced some exciting news for her fans and followers.

Tyla released a limited edition vinyl of her debut album ‘TYLA'. Image: Michael Yarish/WBTV and Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Tyla unveils deluxe vinyl of her album

Tyla's fans are in for a special treat. The Grammy Award-winning singer who recently won the Best Female Award at the Trace Awards introduced her latest project.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer announced that she was launching a limited edition vinyl of her self-titled debut album TYLA. The excited singer thanked her fans, affectionately known as the Tygers for their support and urged them to purchase the vinyl. She wrote:

"MY DELUXE VINYL IS HEREEEE!!! Tygers, I’m so excited because I really had time to make sure this one was special and exactly how I wanted for y’all… so get y’all’s paws on 1 nyoww. It includes: 2X bottle green transparent vinyls of my debut album including the new deluxe songs ❤️‍🔥1X Lyric booklet with exclusive pics. 1X Double-sided poster 🧍🏽‍♀️🧍🏽‍♀️This album changed everything 4 me because of you, so I will always love and appreciate you guys. Love T 🐾"

Fans react to Tyla's announcement

Social media users are always ready to support Tyla. Many congratulated her on her new release, while others just admired the South African singer's impressive work ethic.

@masma.og.music commented:

"The Rihanna of our generation ❤️😍"

@allan.deivision wrote:

"Tyla's charisma impresses me, she's so sweet, so cute. ❤"

@nikoplussolutions said:

"The deluxe edition we all needed! 🐅💚 Your dedication to your music and fans is unmatched—this is a masterpiece! Congratulations, Tyla! 🚀🔥"

@m.a.r.c.i.t.a added:

"You go girl, all Africa is watching you have your back, just not the haters, we don't need them 🔥🔥🔥love from Mozambique and we can't wait to have you play on the beach 😜❤️"

Tyla has shared details about her limited deluxe vinyl. Image: Arnold Turner

What you need to know about Tyla's debut album

The album was released in March 2024. A fusion of South African amapiano, pop, R&B, and Afrobeats, the body of work features several hit tracks including the highly acclaimed Water, Truth or Dare and Jump.

Tyla collaborated with several top artists like American rapper Travis Scott and Nigeria superstar Tems. She released a deluxe version of the album titled Tyla + in October last and it features songs like Push 2 Start, which was recently remixed by the legendary rapper Sean Paul.

