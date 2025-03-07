A-Reece is over the moon after one of his songs from 2024 reached a million streams on YouTube

The rapper announced the milestone on his X account and thanked his fans for their support before hinting at new music

Fans and followers celebrated the milestone, with some asking A-Reece to clarify if he's releasing new music soon

A-Reece has hinted at new music following the success of 'Achilles'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning rapper A-Reece keeps winning without a major label. A-Reece is over the moon after one of his singles reached one million views on YouTube. The rapper previously celebrated another career milestone when his critically acclaimed mixtape Kill The King reached over six million streams on Spotify in over two months.

A-Reece celebrates 1 million views and hints at new music

On Thursday, 6 March, A-Reece announced on his X account that his 2024 single Achilles had reached one million streams on YouTube. The Paradise hitmaker was in disbelief and thanked his fans, affectionately known as The Slimes, for their amazing support. A-Reece also teased new music.

“One million views on YouTube for ‘Achilles’ is crazy. Thank you so much to everyone who’s listening. Let me get off this app and go write some raps,” A-Reece posted.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans excited as 'Achilles' reaches 1 million views

In the comments, netizens erupted with praise for the rapper’s penmanship. Some fans asked if A-Reece was releasing new music soon, while others requested more music videos.

Here are some of the reactions:

@remisworldwide declared:

“Your best lyrical display in my opinion👌🏾🔥”

@Candle_Kerese asked:

“P3 on the way?”

@rifumooo_ said:

“Known purely for the music, no other attachments.”

@BSim0 advised:

“October 2026 is almost here, king. Start cooking now.”

@MayaLuvuyo said:

“Still bummed we never got the full version of Jon Doe or Exp 3. Bro, I love you. You make great music, but you're slacking somewhere, and so many fire tracks deserve visuals! As a slime since Brownies, we need your energy back. You're a legend, man!”

@__tumiiii suggested:

“Release Couldn't Have Said It Better Part 4 to hold us until the rollout for the next project is ready.”

@MabasoTheo said:

“Keep on cooking, King. Big Love from the west side🫂♥️”

@PriinC3Black said:

“Before you go and write those raps, tell us what happened to the 3 removed songs on P2?”

@itsmeohlord_ declared:

“You're the greatest rapper in South African history Reece 🐐”

A-Reece announces 1st show for 2025

Meanwhile, A-Reece had fans and followers in seventh heaven after he announced his upcoming birthday celebration on his social media post.

A-Reece celebrates 1 million views and teases new music. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The upcoming event will be the Mgani hitmaker's first show for 2025, and The Slimes can't wait to see him perform.

Taking to his Instagram account, A-Reece shared that the show will be held on 29 March in Pretoria.

A-Reece takes shorts at Nasty C in a new song

Briefly News reported that the feud between A-Reece and Nasty C is far from over.

A-Reece took subtle shots at Nasty C in his single titled Mad. However, some suggest that he took shots at Usimamane instead.

Source: Briefly News