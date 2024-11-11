A-Reece's highly praised mixtape has reached over six million streams on Spotify in over two months

Kill The King continues to top the charts and receive good reviews even a few months after its release

The rapper put in his blood, sweat and tears to create a timeless masterpiece for his fans

A-Reece's newly released mixtape, Kill The King, garnered a positive reception from his fans and industry practitioners. The highly acclaimed mixtape was released on 13 September 2024, and two months later, it is still peaking on the charts. The mixtape has been reported to have exceeded six million streams on Spotify.

King of the charts

At the rate that he is going, the Mngani hitmaker will likely secure legendary status. His body of work is indeed remarkable. In October 2023, the rapper released Paradise 2, another album that is a shining example of his artistry. It reportedly took him eight years to produce. He has garnered such a strong fan base, including influential voices like Slik Talk.

The 27-year-old rapper has gained a reputation for producing timeless music. Many were glad to recognise that he maintained that quality even with his latest offering, Kill The King. Many of his fans heaped praise on him for creating a masterpiece.

Two months after the release of Kill The King, A-Reece is smiling all the way to the bank. A post by @22AFRICA on (X) reported that the mixtape has reached over six million streams. This significant milestone proves that the masses still stream his latest release.

