A-Reece's new album has been making waves and topping charts since its release

Seven songs from the rapper's album, Paradise 2: The Big-Hearted Bad Guy are said to have become chart-toppers in local and international charts

While listeners are still digesting the project, A-Reece's fans have already declared it a classic

A-Reece's latest album is doing amazing and his fans are beaming with pride. The rapper's songs from Paradise 2 have reportedly peaked high on local and international streaming charts, with his M.anifest-assisted track, West Africa Time leading the pack.

Fans have given the album rave reviews, calling it Reece's most mature and polished project to date.

A-Reece's album peaks on international charts

"Numbers doing far better than they projected."

A-Reece is having a great run after the release of his long-awaited album, Paradise 2: The Big-Hearted Bad Guy. The project is becoming a chart-topping success after seven of its songs allegedly made it onto the local and international streaming charts according to The Official SA Charts:

West Africa Time feat. M.anifest (10) One Time feat. Blxckie (12) The Run (14) Angelz and Demons (15) Ving Rhames (16) God Laughs feat. Sjava and Shekinah (17) El Dorado feat. Fly Anakin (19)

Though the numbers have already changed, the initial Twitter (x) post by Phil Mphela shows just how popular A-Reece's album is.

Mzansi weighs in on A-Reece's album

Fans of the rapper are impressed with the work he put in on Paradise 2, saying the project was worth the wait, almost five years to be exact:

TheRealNdumisoM complimented the album:

"P2 is A-Reece's best-compiled project. It has everything."

divin_alain said:

"Just bought fresh headphones to bump that P2 again, and man I'm peeping A-Reece's pure greatness right now!"

A-Reece receives praise for Paradise 2

In more A-Reece updates, Briefly News shared the bromance between Sjava and A-Reece after they shared a stage to perform God Laughs from Paradise 2.

The long-awaited project has received much acclaim from Slimes and its popularity has gone beyond the borders of South Ah.

Renowned hip hop commentator, Ebro Darden also gave Reece a shout-out for the work he did on P2.

