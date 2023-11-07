A-Reece Charts 7 Songs From New Album ‘Paradise 2’, Slimes Declare It a Classic: “He Outdid Himself”
- A-Reece's new album has been making waves and topping charts since its release
- Seven songs from the rapper's album, Paradise 2: The Big-Hearted Bad Guy are said to have become chart-toppers in local and international charts
- While listeners are still digesting the project, A-Reece's fans have already declared it a classic
A-Reece's latest album is doing amazing and his fans are beaming with pride. The rapper's songs from Paradise 2 have reportedly peaked high on local and international streaming charts, with his M.anifest-assisted track, West Africa Time leading the pack.
Fans have given the album rave reviews, calling it Reece's most mature and polished project to date.
A-Reece's album peaks on international charts
"Numbers doing far better than they projected."
A-Reece is having a great run after the release of his long-awaited album, Paradise 2: The Big-Hearted Bad Guy. The project is becoming a chart-topping success after seven of its songs allegedly made it onto the local and international streaming charts according to The Official SA Charts:
- West Africa Time feat. M.anifest (10)
- One Time feat. Blxckie (12)
- The Run (14)
- Angelz and Demons (15)
- Ving Rhames (16)
- God Laughs feat. Sjava and Shekinah (17)
- El Dorado feat. Fly Anakin (19)
Though the numbers have already changed, the initial Twitter (x) post by Phil Mphela shows just how popular A-Reece's album is.
Mzansi weighs in on A-Reece's album
Fans of the rapper are impressed with the work he put in on Paradise 2, saying the project was worth the wait, almost five years to be exact:
TheRealNdumisoM complimented the album:
"P2 is A-Reece's best-compiled project. It has everything."
divin_alain said:
"Just bought fresh headphones to bump that P2 again, and man I'm peeping A-Reece's pure greatness right now!"
A-Reece receives praise for Paradise 2
In more A-Reece updates, Briefly News shared the bromance between Sjava and A-Reece after they shared a stage to perform God Laughs from Paradise 2.
The long-awaited project has received much acclaim from Slimes and its popularity has gone beyond the borders of South Ah.
Renowned hip hop commentator, Ebro Darden also gave Reece a shout-out for the work he did on P2.
