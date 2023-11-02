American radio host Ebro Darden showed his support for rapper A-Reece during his Apple Music podcast The Ebro Show

The Pretoria-born rapper recently released his album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy and has received rave reviews

Darden hailed A-Reece as a phenomenal MC, to which Reece thanked him for endorsing him

Ebro Darden gave A-Reece a huge shout out on 'The Ebro Show.' Image: @theboydoingthings, @oldmanebro

Source: Instagram

A-Reece got acknowledgement by American radio presenter Ebro Darden, who hailed the rapper as a phenomenal MC.

Reece praised for his rap skills

When your talent does the work for you! On the popular Apple Music podcast The Ebro Show, A-Reece was hailed by Ebro Darden for his phenomenal skills.

The radio host and his co-hosts were discussing rappers when Ebro took the opportunity to squeeze in a young shout-out to A-Reece:

“I was going to say this kid out of South Africa, whose name is A-Reece. Phenomenal MC, but he’s been out; South African knows about him.”

A-Reece thanks Darden for the shout-out

The Meanwhile In Honeydew hitmaker thanked Darden for endorsing him on his massive platform.

A-Reece shared a snippet from the show and captioned it:

"Shout out to @oldmanebro, thank you OG."

A-Reece's album does wonderful numbers

The Pretoria-born rapper recently released his album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy, which has received rave reviews. The numbers speak for themselves. Just a few days after its release, it surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify in South Africa and over 3.2 million streams globally.

X blogger @2022AFRICA announced:

"'PARADISE 2 [THE BIG HEARTED BAD GUY' by A-Reece Has officially surpassed 2 Million streams on SA Spotify. It officially becomes the Second fastest album by a South African artist in history to do this."

Rickelle pulls hearstrings while jamming to A-Reece

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rickelle Jones, A-Reece's girlfriend, had netizens swooning after she danced to his new album.

Rickelle was on Instagram Live when she rapped the song and even advised people to listen properly to his lyrics.

Jones mized the hate from people who said she is holding A-Reece back in terms of his career growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News