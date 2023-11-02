South African celebrities have joined millions globally who mark Halloween on 31 October.

The spooky holiday was initially founded by superstitious Celtic people who used costumes to ward off ghosts.

Uncle Waffles, Dbn Gogo and Jojo Robinson were reviewed as the top celebs who rocked their Halloween looks. Images: @unclesmiith, @hlonisickjoe, @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

As the day gained popularity, the custom changed to people dressing up as any character that comes to mind. This year, more Mzansi celebs jumped on the practice and Briefly News looked at the top three who nailed their looks.

1. Dbn Gogo

Hands-down, the Phuza Gogo hitmaker nailed her Mexican Day of the Dead look. De-Ben Gogo thought everything out, from her photo shoot to the accessories, sparing no detail. She took her look to Instagram and captioned her post:

“So what are you going to do now that you’ve killed me? - Beyoncé. Happy Halloween. Ps: zoom in on the nails."

Check out her look below:

2. Jojo Robinson

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson, known for her not-so-traditional persona, made sure to use the spooky holiday to come out and play.

The confessed spoiled rich housewife pulled in her friends to help prevent people from visiting the doctor's office. She called herself Nurse Bloody Jo in this Instagram caption:

"People out here pretending to be doctors, I might as well be the nurse. Bloody Jo. Anyone keen to book an appointment?"

Check out her look in the post below:

3. Uncle Waffles

The Swazi-born international Amapiano DJ did not go for only one, but two looks. She dressed up as the younger version of Nicki Minaj during her early days in the rapping industry. She nailed everything from the make-up, hair and accessories.

She captioned her Instagram post:

"Halloween is an excuse to dress up so I’m DEFINITELY DOING IT. Had to go as Mother Nicki and Baby Justin."

Check out her looks in the post below:

