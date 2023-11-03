23-year-old star Uncle Waffles is ready to take over the whole world, including London

The Tanzania hitmaker announced on Instagram that she will be giving her London fans a show in January next year

Her fans and followers can't wait for her show, and others are hyping her up

Uncle Waffles set to take over London. Image: @unclewaffles

After she announced her London show, Uncle Waffles is trending on social media. Her fans headed to her comment section to praise her and hype her upcoming show.

Uncle Waffles set to close down London in 2024

Uncle Waffles is the talk of town after she reveals her London show poster on her social media platforms.

The star recently made headlines after she dressed up like the upcoming Nicki Minaj and the teenage Justin Bieber for Halloween. Uncle Waffles posted a series of pictures alongside a picture of her poster for her upcoming London show, which is set to take place next year in January.

She captioned the pictures:

"LONDON what’s really good?? Honey, I’m back—first time back in a long time. Now I wanna give y’all a SHOW. So let's kiss on the 20th of January 2024 @studio338. TICKETS AVAILABLE TOMORROW, link in bio hot stuff."

See the post below:

Fans can't wait for Uncle Waffles London Show in 2024

Shortly after she posted the poster on Instagram, her fans flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages:

tshepang_jako applauded:

"The Team behind WAFFLES is doing the tingz!!"

zuki_lamani complimented her:

"You’re the coolest girl on earth."

iambarbz_ said:

"I will see you in London, Boss woman."

leomieanderson shared:

"I’m thereeee."

itskay.boo hyped:

"London, it's time to party like never before!"

_thembalihle_ commented:

"This is going to be epic."

Uncle Waffles celebrates her second anniversary in the music space

Amapiano star has found herself making headlines once again, Uncle Waffles recently reflected on her career journey and how it has progressed.

The DJ has topped the trending list as she celebrated her second year in the music industry. Uncle Waffles' career began in 2021 when she blew up after a video of her dancing behind the decks jamming to Young Stunna's hit song Adiwele.

Uncle Waffles, the international DJ

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Waffles' album landing on international billboards. Fans shared in her excitement as they celebrated the release of Solace.

The popular DJ, who received her first big co-sign from Drake for her viral Adiwele video, is also set to host her first show in New York in September 2023.

