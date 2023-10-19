Uncle Waffles celebrated her 2 year anniversary since she came into the limelight

The star announced that she is running for two Grammy Award nominations

South Africans rallied behind the superstar after she shared that she is gunning for the Grammys

Uncle Waffles announced that she is gunning for two Grammy Award nominations. Image: @unclewaffles

The dollies keep on winning this year. Amapiano princess Uncle Waffles celebrated her second anniversary in the music game.

Uncle Waffles celebrates her second anniversary in the music space

Amapiano star has found herself making headlines once again, Uncle Waffles recently reflected on her career journey and how it has been.

The DJ has topped the trending list as she celebrated her second year in the music industry. Uncle Waffles' career began in 2021 when she blew up after a video of her dancing behind the decks jamming to Young Stunna's hit song Adiwele.

Uncle Waffles is gunning for two Grammy Award nominations

Uncle Waffles is definitely the girl she thinks she is. The Tanzania hitmaker posted on her Instagram timeline that she is running for two Grammy award nominations. She wrote:

"What an incredible year it's been! I've rocked over 100 international shows, and I'm immensely grateful for the ongoing blessings in my life. Today, I celebrate the 2nd anniversary of a life-altering moment, and I'm truly amazed by the journey since. The excitement continues as I proudly announce my eligibility for not one but two Grammy nominations. To all my wonderful fans, please share this post! And if you're a member of the @recordingacademy, your support would mean the world to me."

Netizens salute Uncle Waffles

Shortly after the DJ shared the news of her running for the Grammy nominations, social media users showered her with love, and her fans congratulated her:

_.justin99 said:

"THANK YOU WAFFLAAA."

oscarmbo wrote:

"Major!!!"

ntando_zikalala_ said:

"To the world!"

dbngogo replied:

"All the way."

kfcsouthafrica responded:

"Congrats on a fantastic year! 100+ international shows and 2 Grammy nods - wow! Your journey is inspiring, and your music touches hearts. Keep it up!"

elaineofficial_ wrote:

"Shoot for the stars, baby."

kai_inthekut said:

"Let’s runnnnn it upppppp."

eeque_thedreama shared:

"Bless WAFFLA, and our lives changed too after we made the song. Thank you."

Uncle Waffles the international DJ

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Waffle's album landing on international billboards. Fans shared in her excitement as they celebrated the release of Solace.

The popular DJ, who received her first big co-sign from Drake for her viral Adiwele video, is also set to host her first show in New York in September 2023.

Source: Briefly News