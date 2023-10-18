2Faced member Thuli Phongolo finally listened to their fans as they advised her to stop dancing at gigs

The star wrote on her Instagram timeline that she had heard and would comply with what netizens said

Her fans and followers praised and applauded her for not taking their advice negatively

Thuli P has decided to listen to her fan's advice even though earlier she blocked the noise surrounding the uproar caused by video clips taken from her performances with Slenda The Dancing DJ.

Thuli P takes advice from fans

Member of the newly formed musical group 2Faced, Thuli P, has been receiving reviews of her poor dancing skills while playing her set with her partner Slenda The Dancing DJ.

The duo has been receiving criticism, of which the former Generations: The Legacy star clapped back at them, but recently, she has decided to listen to her fans after they advised her to stop dancing and leave it to Slenda.

The DJ posted a clip from their first performance in Bloemfontein, Free State, that she will listen to her fans on Instagram. She wrote:

"Y’all said I must let @slenda_dadancingdj deal with the stage & dancing, now she gonna FINISH YOU for free! Amped!!! 8 gigs lined up this weekend @2faced_sa."

Watch the clip here:

Fans applaud and praise Thuli P for taking their advice seriously

Shortly after the media personality shared online she had taken their advice, netizens applauded and praised her on how she maturely took it. Check out some of the comments below:

nozimbuyane said:

"I’m glad you added this to your performance. It was dull before."

zethiza wrote:

"Slender is probably one of the top 5 dancers in SA. So, it would be unfair to match up to her. Let her have that dance alone and do a very easy one together."

nosikhumbuzobefile replied:

"Some easy dance moves for you, sthandwa, you are both DJs Slenda must also get her chance on the decks. You must also get your chance on the dance floor but keep it simple wena you will get there."

abonge_ngcongolo_ responded:

"Don't be the background DJ. Once in a while, hit the stage and have fun. Just take dance classes, and you'll be good."

sine_mashange wrote:

"You shouldn’t let people tell you what to do, and I would personally love to see you dance with your left feet, there’s nothing wrong with not being able to dance. Umuhle kabi futhi, I love change and I’m always willing to give change a chance. You had a vision when you started, follow it. What’s meant for you will always draw itself closer to you!"

noholangwane said:

"I love how you're taking it... It's not your strong point, and that's okay. But ke, don't be in the background, kakhulu, hit the stage and bimba here and there. Hau."

presh_2.0 replied:

"Mina, I find your dancing cute cause it looked like you were just having fun and not forcing."

