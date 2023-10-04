Amapinao DJ Thuli Phongolo walked out of a live set after being frustrated by a technical snag

The former Generations: The Legacy star was playing for a crowd in Zimbabwe when she apologised before storming out

Social media users dragged her actions, accusing her that she should have stayed as her mix was played from a USB

Thuli Phongolo got frustrated with a poor sound system at a Zimbabwe gig and walked out. Images: Thuli Phongolo

Thuli Phongolo has been making headlines for the past few months for shocking reasons like sparking pregnancy rumours after gaining weight. Her new headline becomes her storming out of a gig in Zimbabwe.

Thuli Phongolo storms out of a Zimbabwe gig

A video posted by the Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula, shows the actress trying to communicate with a malfunctioning microphone that she can't continue playing her see because of the poor sound quality in a Zimbabwe gig.

Below is the video of Thuli P walking away from the set:

Social media reacts to Thuli P walking away from the set

She was dragged for leaving the set with people accusing that her mix was compiled by her ex-boyfriend DJ Maphorisa before their relationship ended due to GBV accusations. Here are some of the comments:

@therealmiss_ynkosi_g65 mocked:

"The sound was giving Zimbabwe."

@malcom_dayton_4 was confused:

"But she’s only using a USB that Phori mixed for her mos? What’s the drama for?!"

@mpitsob joked:

"Me and my friends we are not listening to her, we are drinking House of BNG and the whatnot, you know."

@nathan267____ was disappointed:

"Love Thuli but she should’ve done it for her fans really."

@tumisho.mokgotho had a suspect:

"Phori when I catch you."

@ennzimande had a burning question:

"Uphi umntana ka Phori ngoku? I thought she was expecting junior Phori."

@priem_tshabalala said:

"Looks like she's DJing in a shebeen somewhere in Khayelitsha."

Thuli Phongolo sparks BBL rumours

In other entertainment stories about Thuli P on Briefly News, the actress was recently accused of falling for the BBL trend after being spotted with curves.

A video of her flaunting her new figure hit social media networks. It left a sour taste in people's mouths, who slammed her for ruining an already "banging body".

