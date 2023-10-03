Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wabadimo got herself roasted for speaking about Mzansi's socio-economic challenges

The beauty who recorded herself questioning the government ahead of the 2024 polls was asked about her personal life instead

One netizen went as far as accusing her of comparing herself to Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala

Mpho Wabadimo has received social media backlash for her vocal video challenging the government and its infrastructure. Images: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Celebrity sangoma and Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner Mpho Wabadimo was put to shame after she posted a video questioning the South African government on the financial and social state of the country.

Mpho Wabadimo challenges the SA government with bold video

In a video posted by the online media outlet @MDNnewss on the X app (Twitter), the influencer lambasts the government in a video that runs over two and a half minutes.

Mpho points out how the government has failed to promise a better life and points out all the crumbling sectors of the government ahead of the upcoming elections.

Watch Mpho Wabadimo's brazen video below:

Social media reacts to Mpho Wabadimo's political video

The bold speech by Biggie's favourite housemate was not well received by Tweeps, saying she sounded rehearsed and paid to deliver the speech. Another person said she was comparing herself to Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala:

@charm_larry asked:

"Who wrote this for her?"

@m_kobene was harsh:

"Her poor decisions burdened herself..."

@taniel214560951 was not interested:

"She is the last person to talk about money."

@ApexXxT said:

"Sounds like a grade 3 speech."

@lebza_mol suggested:

"She wants to be relevant yet failed to be popular like Khosi."

@Kevin_T_klein wondered:

"Which party paid her and gave her that speech?"

@Cvannistelroij was sure:

"I know my girl is voting DA."

@22Nkuna_Lucky pulled the trigger:

"Mbizeleni uThemba."

Source: Briefly News