Gomora actor Moshe Ndiki is allegedly now a father after welcoming twin baby boys via a surrogate mother

The star was reportedly spotted leaving one of Johannesburg's fancy private hospitals with the babies and some close family members

Moshe Ndiki has been open about his journey to fatherhood and sharing details about the pregnancy on his pages

Congratulations are in order for popular actor and media personality Moshe Ndiki who allegedly welcomed twin baby boys a few days ago.

Moshe Ndiki has allegedly welcomed twin babies.

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki officially a dad after welcoming twins

Moshe Ndiki has always been open about his journey to fatherhood. The star who announced a few months ago that he was expecting twins has reportedly welcomed a set of twin boys.

According to ZiMoja, Moshe Ndiki was spotted leaving the Life Fourways Hospital with the babies and his surrogate was there. The star who has remained tight-lipped about the news is allegedly not ready to share any details yet. The source said:

"Moshe won't talk about his babies now, he wants to announce the arrival of the babies when the time is right and when his kids are strong enough. He just wants to control his own narrative."

Moshe Ndiki allegedly hosts lavish baby shower

The news of the Gomora star's twin babies comes after reports that he hosted a dreamy baby shower surrounded by his close friends and relatives.

The star, however, never posted about the event and has maintained that it was a housewarming party, but the baby shower will be taking place in a few weeks. He said:

"No, it was a housewarming ceremony. My baby shower is in two weeks."

Phelo Bala happily in love with Thami Dube after split from Moshe Ndiki, plans to keep new romance under wraps

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a light at the end of the tunnel for Phelo Bala. The reality TV star has reportedly found love again following a highly publicised split from Moshe Ndiki.

According to ZiMoja, Phelo Bala and his new boyfriend, Thami Dube, met on Instagram. They both kept on liking each other's posts, sparking a love interest.

