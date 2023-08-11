Ayanda Thabethe is taking her social media fans and followers through her second pregnancy journey and we are here for it

The star wowed her fans when she shared a video showing off her fairytale all-white baby shower

She also confirmed she is having another boy when she shared that she can't wait to meet her son

Ayanda Thabethe is living every girl's dream. the star who made headlines when she announced that she is expecting her second child with her man Peter Matsimbe has been sharing more heartwarming content about her pregnancy journey.

Ayanda Thabethe revealed that she is having a baby boy in a stunning video. Image: @ayandathabethe

Ayanda Thabethe confirms baby's gender in baby shower video

It is pregnancy season in celebville and Ayanda Thabethe is leading with the most stunning content. The star recently had Mzansi taking notes on how to throw a proper baby shower when she shared a glimpse of her stunning event.

From the short Instagram video shared on the Celebrity Game Night star's timeline, no cost was spared for the all-white whimsical baby shower. Guests looked stylish in white pyjamas and the mom-to-be oozed elegance in a white outfit with feather details.

The stunner who already shares Peter Junior with controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe also confirmed she is having another baby boy with an elegant gender reveal. She wrote:

"My baby shower felt like something out of a fairytale. My little snowflake is on the way and we can’t wait to meet our little king ❄️"

Ayanda Thabethe wows Mzansi with her baby shower video

Ayanda's fans and friends flooded her timeline with sweet messages. Many including Boity, Linda Mtoba and Londie London responded to the post.

@boity said:

"This is surreal! A dream!!!! "

@ilovekhanya commented:

"A dream."

@londie_london_official added:

"Wow"

@pamela_mtanga noted:

"Whimsical"

@linda_mtoba wrote:

"So beautiful "

@gorgeous_mbali said:

"Sooooo beautiful "

