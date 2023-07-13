Ayanda Thabethe has announced that she is pregnant with her second child with her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe with an adorable video

The popular media personality who welcomed her first baby Peter Junior a little over a year ago said she is thankful for her growing family

The new mom's Instagram timeline was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages from her fans, followers and industry colleagues

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Congratulations are in order for popular media personality Ayanda Thabethe who revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby.

Ayanda Thabethe has revealed that she is pregnant with baby number two. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe can't keep calm as she announces second pregnancy

Social media has been speculating that Ayanda Thabethe is pregnant with her second baby. The star remained mum after the reports surfaced.

Fast forward to a few months later, Thabethe surprised her Instagram followers when she shared a cute video showing off her baby bump and also announcing that she is expecting baby number two. Ayanda already shares her adorable son Peter Junior with businessman Peter Matsimbe. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"First came Love, then came your brother and now, You. We’re overjoyed to welcome and to love on the perfect little addition to our growing family "

SA celebs congratulate Ayanda Thabethe after her announcement

Ayanda Thabethe's Instagram timeline was filled with heart emojis from her followers and colleagues who congratulated her on the new addition to her family.

Many peeps admitted that pregnancy looks good on the celebrity who was glowing in the short video she posted.

@blue_mbombo said:

"Blessings on blessings on blessings ❤️. Congratulations once again mama ❤️"

@lungilethabethe wrote:

"My heart multiplied an answered prayer ❤️❤️"

@lornamaseko noted:

"Radiant. So beautiful! Congratulations yet again. Such a blessing ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@leratokganyago added:

"Again and Again Mommy ❤️ Congratulations my sunshine."

@bulhesamuels commented:

"Soooo gorgeous! Pregnancy looks so beautiful on you! Congratulations on another blessing "

@tokemakinwa said:

"Congratulations my love…. I am so thrilled for you ❤️"

@Simzngema added:

"Congratulations mummy❤️ you look breathtaking "

Tamia Mpisane sparks pregnancy rumours with her latest post, Mzansi reacts: “This time it’s a boy”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tamia Mpisane is the talk of the town after she posted the latest pictures on her Instagram page. The star's followers said she looked pregnant in the pictures.

Tamia Mpisane's followers have concluded that the mother of one is pregnant with her second baby for Andile Mpisane after she shared her pictures on her page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News