Lee Khuzwayo has been trending on social media after she announced the arrival of her first baby, a boy

The star who never announced her pregnancy on social media took her fans and followers by surprise with the announcement

However, controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula had the streets buzzing when he released pictures of Lee Khuzwayo's alleged baby daddy

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Lee Khuzwayo is trending on social media after she revealed that she welcomed a baby boy. The popular socialite shared an adorable picture of her bundle of joy.

Pictures of Lee Khuzwayo’s alleged baby daddy left peeps divided. Image: @lee_khuzwayo and @musakhawula

Source: Instagram

Celebs react to news of Lee Khuzwayo's baby

The star's timeline was filled with congratulatory messages from her fans, followers and industry colleagues. Celebrities including Londie London, Mihlali Ndamase, Cindy Thando, Thuli Phongolo, Bontle Modiselle and others reacted.

They all wished Lee well on her new journey as a mother and said they are happy for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@londie_london_official said:

"Us’cishe iPregnancy content kodwa "

@thuliphongolo commented:

"Oh my! Oh my! Congratulations mama!"

@cindy_thando added:

"Congratulations Mama❤️"

@bontle.modiselle noted:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

Lee Khuzwayo's alleged baby daddy causes a stir on social media

Following the news of Lee Khuzwayo's baby's arrival, social media users have been curious to know more about her love life and find out who her baby daddy is. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a picture and revealed that it was Lee's boyfriend and the father of her baby.

The post sparked mixed reactions among Twitter users who had a lot to say about the picture.

@Cand_Ziziba said:

"We need to look after our health as gents, money is not the only thing we should live for, good health is important."

@issy_rams added:

"Yah I'd also hide him"

@Moneze_ noted:

"The right way to love them - monied. As long as its not proceed of crime/fraud. Definitely don't want my sister to be asking me for grocery money or being financially uncomfortable."

Video of Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama Thobeka and gardener Innocent attempting dance moves leaves SA in tears

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thobeka Majozi recently left her Instagram followers rolling on the floor with laughter after she shared a hilarious video.

Thobeka Majozi and Cassper Nyovest have a beautiful relationship with their gardener Innocent. The pair always share hilarious videos with their employee on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News