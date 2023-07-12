Minnie Dlamini rarely shares pictures or videos of her son Netha Makhosini Jones, but when she does, the streets

The Honeymoon actress recently left her followers in their feels when she posted a cute video of her baby boy appreciating a gift she bought him

Minnie's followers headed to her Instagram timeline to share sweet comments after watching the adorable video

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini recently gave Mzansi baby fever when she showed her adorable baby boy Netha Makhosini Jones.

Minnie Dlamini shares a rare glimpse of her son in cute video

Minnie Dlamini is among the many celebrities who barely share pictures of their children. The star has been sharing snippets of her son with ex-husband Quinton Jones on her social media pages a lot lately.

Minnie Dlamini shared a video of her son Netha Jones while spoiling him with LV gifts. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The star who recently celebrated her birthday, took to her Instagram page to share a cute clip of her son. In the video, the doting mother surprised her son with a Louis Vuitton gift. Minnie captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Coz you can't start them too young. But when he understands and says "Woah, thank you mama" unprovoked. That's my boy!!"

Minnie Dlamini's followers react to star's adorable video

Minnie Dlamini's sweet video melted fans' hearts. Fans made it clear that they enjoy content about Minnie's baby boy. Many lauded the star for spoiling her son, while others said she should not overdo it.

@mbalanhle_m said:

"Supermom "

@thembile101 added:

"Please don't spoil our African child and buy him Gucci what if something happens to you and he cannot keep up with the standard. Please let him be. I would really appreciate if you can shop around South African stores."

@shazzeebee noted:

"Awww "thank you mama",how adorable!!❤️"

@josinazmachel wrote:

"The Thank you mama is a gift for the soul. You raising him well"

@samkehlongwa said:

"Bathong Netha is a whole man now!!!!! Where does time go?! ❤️"

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy celebrate daughter Nia's 10th birthday with sweet messages: "We got you"

In more news about celebrities spoiling their babies, Briefly News reported that Khuli Chana's daughter Nia is celebrating another trip around the sun and her doting parents are proud of her.

Nia, who is Khuli Chana's daughter from his previous relationship with Asanda Maku is now 10 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News