Khuli Chana and DJ Lamiez Holworthy have taken to their social media pages to celebrate Nia's 10th birthday

The Prada rapper posted an adorable picture of his daughter holding baby Leano Zion and wished her well on her special day

Lamiez Holworthy headed to her Instagram stories to share how they spoiled the birthday girl with beautiful gifts

Khuli Chana's daughter Nia is celebrating another trip around the sun and her doting parents are proud of her.

Nia, who is Khuli Chana's daughter from his previous relationship with Asanda Maku is now 10 years old.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy celebrated Nia's birthday with sweet posts. Image: @khulichana01 and @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Khuli Chana posts heartwarming birthday tribute for daughter Nia

Khuli Chana headed to his Instagram timeline to pour his heart out to his lovely daughter. The Prada rapper posted a cute picture of Nia holding her baby brother Leano Zion and wrote:

"Congratulations on your cross-over NIA. Happy 10th Birthday, We are blessed to have you as a daughter and as a beautiful big sister to Leano. Welcome to the pre-teen level, there’ll be some good times and some bad ones, but have No fear! We got YOU I love you ❤️"

Lamiez Holworthy shares a glimpse of how they celebrated Nia's 10th birthday

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana pulled out all the stops on their daughter's special day. Lamiez headed to her Instagram stories and shared how they celebrated the day.

The pictures and videos shared on the star's page show how they decorated their home with beautiful floating balloons. In one post, Lamiez looked back at the day she first met Nia. She wrote:

"Met this once shy little girl when she was just 5 years old. So blessed to have played such a big role in the confident rockstar she has grown to be. Happy birthday to my Dr Princess."

Lamiez Holworthy slayed Durban July with baby at her side, details youngest child’s 1st flight experience

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one of the best dressed at the Durban July, Lamiez Holworthy posted about being a working mother. The stunning DJ told people she did not get off mommy duty for the Durban July.

DJ Lamiez Howlrhty is married to hip-hop legend Khuli Chana, and they have kids together. The two recently welcomed a new addition to their family, Leano Zion.

Source: Briefly News