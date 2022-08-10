Sello Maake kaNcube took to his timeline and poured his heart out in a sweet message he penned for his wife Pearl Mbewe

Gushing over his wife, the veteran actor shared that his young and beautiful boo saved his career and his life

The former Generations star further shared that Pearl is exactly the kind of woman his parents prayed he would get hitched to

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sello Maake kaNcube poured his heart out in his latest post about his wife, Pearl Mbewe. The veteran actor took to his timeline to share the sweet post he penned for his bae.

Sello Maake kaNcube gushed over his wife on the timeline. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

The former Generations star gushed over his boo on Monday, 8 August. The happily-in-love media personality revealed that his second marriage "is it" for him.

Taking to Instagram, Sello shared that Pearl Mbewe saved his career and life. He shared that Pearl is exactly the woman his parents prayed he would marry one day.

"I can't imagine my life without her, that's how much I love this woman."

The smitten Sello further said it took him 40 years to find his bae and he plans to keep her happy for the next 40 years. TshisaLIVE reports that Sello divorced his wife of eight months, Palesa Mboweni, in 2015.

Peeps took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the award-winning thespian's sweet message to his wife.

theauthorsspace wrote:

"Too special for words. We are taking notes from your incredible chapter of your life. Blessings."

khutsoaneq commented:

"WOW… I’m wishing you both nothing but the BEST."

thullymsimang said:

"Woow this is so sweet maaan, love is such a beautiful thing."

khulileshongwe wrote:

"Amen to love, this is beautiful!"

dineo4085 commented:

"This is sooooo beautiful, your love story is an inspiration to many."

lillysebal said:

"Let me screenshot this message. I've never heard/seen this kind of words from movies, soapies, comedies, dramas etc. This is the message from the heart brought by Almighty."

nomonde1 added:

"I love this so much. Continued blessings to you and your amazing wife."

Sello Maake kaNcube proudly in love with wife Pearl Mbewe

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake kaNcube recently shared a post about his wife, Pearl Maake kaNcube. The actor is glad to be over his messy divorce as he constantly celebrates his current wife.

The actor clearly adores his wife, Pearl Maake kaNcube, as the two are glowing in their new marriage. In Sello’s latest Instagram post, the two looked happy to be together.

Sello said that his wife made him want to become a better person. He said it is possible to find this love if you also work on yourself.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News