Sello Maake kaNcube has had an interesting love life which looks brighter after marrying now Pearl Maake kaNcube

Sello kaNcube took to his social media to express his gratitude for his worth and share words of wisdom with those who are still looking for theirs

Sello Maake kaNcube’s followers appreciated the words of wisdom as they complimented husband and wife Sello and Pearl Maake kaNcube.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sello Maake kaNcube recently shared a post about his wife, Pearl Maake kaNcube. The actor is glad to be over his messy divorce as he constantly celebrates his current wife.

Sello Maake ka Ncube expressed his love for his wife Pearl Maake ka Ncube and gave some love advice. Image: Inastagram/@pearlmkn

Source: Instagram

The actor clearly adores his wife, Pearl Maake kaNcube, as the two are glowing in their new marriage.

Sello Maake kaNcube celebrates his wife, Pearl Maake kaNcube

In Sello’s latest Instagram post, the two looked happy to be together. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"One day you will meet that partner who makes you want to be a better man, not just for yourself but in honour of what she is building around you and your legacy."

Sello said that his wife made him want to become a better person. He said it is possible to find this love if you also work on yourself.

Fans love Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Maake ka Ncube together

Fans love the couple together as Sello’s words inspired them.

@manyakum commented:

"My favourite couple."

@lillysebal wrote:

"Inspiring."

@khalangavee commented:

"And y’all look alike now❤️". Beautiful."

@hipsoniap added:

"Amen . Keep on honouring you wife. She is blessed. Let’s pray for men that need the same wisdom."

From Soweto to Scandal! Sello Maake kaNcube’s golden path to fame and riches

Briefly News previously reported that Sello Maake KaNcube is among South Africa’s highest-paid actors.

Growing up, the star had humble beginnings living back and forth between Orlando East Soweto, Mapeqha and then later the township of Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News