Sello Maake grew up in the townships of Orlando East and Atteridgeville where he lived with his mother and stepfather

The actor could not afford drama school and his uncle was the first to train him by teaching Sello exactly what actors are meant to do

Sello Maake KaNcube is now a world renowned actor who is able to earn his worth because he able to play different characters

Renowned and internationally acclaimed actor Sello Maake KaNcube. Image: Instagram/@sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake KaNcube, better known as Daniel from SCANDAL! or as the dashing Archie Moroka from Generations, is one of South Africa’s highest-paid actors.

Sello's humble beginnings

Growing up, the star had humble beginnings living back and forth between Orlando East Soweto, Mapeqha and then later the township of Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

The political climate of 1976 disrupted Sello's education, forcing him to change schools after failing what was then standard 9.

In an interview with the Mac G Podcast, the legend reveals that his father was mostly absent throughout his life. As a result, Sello was raised by his stepfather whose name the actor adopted as a sign of respect.

The actor still later needed the help of his biological father at the age of 24. On talk702 Radio, the entertainer explains that when he first started working in Johannesburg with no place to live, he had to turn to his estranged father. Sello expresses it as a “forced situation” where “he had to reach out.”

The beginning of Sello's career

Maake' KaNcube's first acting experience at 15 through a theatre ticket his father, who worked as a doorman, had gotten. After watching his first play, he could only afford to imitate what he had seen instead of buying another ticket.

The legendary actor did not learn how to act at Juilliard or an Ivy League school. Maake KaNcube got his first acting lessons from his uncle who validated his dreams.

Young Sello's uncle taught him what the word actor means. According to his uncle, actor is an acronym for action, creativity, technique, observation and reaction. The actor says this lesson is why he can play any role.

What does Sello's life look like now?

For his latest role on The Queen, the performer says he was able to play the role through observation.

Now, Sello KaNcube's name has risen to be one of the highest-paid actors in South Africa. From having no place to live, the performer is now well-travelled, having lived in London for five years and performing at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Sello, is a self-made actor who knows his worth, insisting that he only rejects roles if there is a disagreement on the payment due to him.

Rising through the ranks has given him the right to demand his worth, a far cry from the young boy who had to yoyo between neighbourhoods, relatives and schools.

While his financial advice is that one should be cautious with money, Sello beams as he now describes himself as a spendthrift on music and paintings.

