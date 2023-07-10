DJ Lamiez Holworthy had shared with her fans that she would be cancelling her remaining gigs over the weekend

This was due to health reasons as she was feeling unwell; however, she assured fans that she would get back into the swing of things

Lamiez returned to club life a few weeks after welcoming her son with her husband, Khuli Chana

Lamiez Holworthy had to cancel her work commitments due to health concerns this past weekend.

According to The South African, she announced that she would return to the swing of things shortly after.

Lamiez announced that she was ill during the weekend

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lamiez shared that she would not be able to carry out any of her duties.

“Man down. Due to health reasons, l will unfortunately not be attending any work commitments tonight. See you guys on the dance floor soon.”

The DJ shows off her body and receives love and compliments from her followers

Her latest post on the gram saw her showing off her impressive snap back, which saw fans gushing over her.

She wore a black Versace bodysuit with white writing and black and white sneakers. A red Dolce and Gabanna handbag completed her look.

Fans gushed over her impressive weight loss

@naledi.rad said:

"How is this possible guys?"

@zolazeelovin said:

"On our nexxxx."

@promise_nkuna20 said:

@zulu_princess irth?" said:

@zulu_princess

"Lamiez, you're going to kill us ma'am."

@kfseboka said:

"Yhoo you're so lucky, no baby fat you blessed. I remember I was an oros bottle after I gave birth."

Lamiez Holworthy stole the show at the 2023 Durban July

Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez Holworthy rocked Durban July 2023 with her newborn son, Leano Morule.

Lamiez even detailed how her son's first flight experience went and said he handled it like a champ.

"The best part about this year’s #DurbanJuly is definitely being able to hang with my little guy in between gigs. Ps. He handled his first flight like a champ. Happy Monday from Pumpkin and I."

